CBI Row: Former Probe Officer In Rakesh Asthana Case Moves SC Against Transfer To Andaman

AK Bassi, Deputy SP with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who was the probe officer in the allegations against Special Director Rakesh Asthana, on Tuesdat moved the Supreme Court against his transfer.

Bassi said his transfer to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 24 is "malafide and derails a sensitive probe" and added that allegations against Asthana are "grave".

He further sought an urgent hearing on his plea against the transfer on November 2.

The top court said it will look into it.

The CBI on October 24 overhauled the team probing allegations of corruption against Asthana.

During the shuffle Bassi, was shunted to Port Blair in "public interest" with "immediate effect".

PTI