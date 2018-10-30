﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  CBI Row: Former Probe Officer In Rakesh Asthana Case Moves SC Against Transfer To Andaman

CBI Row: Former Probe Officer In Rakesh Asthana Case Moves SC Against Transfer To Andaman

Bassi said his transfer to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 24 is "malafide and derails a sensitive probe" and added that allegations against Asthana are "grave".

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2018
CBI Row: Former Probe Officer In Rakesh Asthana Case Moves SC Against Transfer To Andaman
Representational Image
CBI Row: Former Probe Officer In Rakesh Asthana Case Moves SC Against Transfer To Andaman
outlookindia.com
2018-10-30T15:28:03+0530
Related Stories

AK Bassi, Deputy SP with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who was the probe officer in the allegations against Special Director Rakesh Asthana, on Tuesdat moved the Supreme Court against his transfer.

Bassi said his transfer to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 24 is "malafide and derails a sensitive probe" and added that allegations against Asthana are "grave".

He further sought an urgent hearing on his plea against the transfer on November 2.

The top court said it will look into it.

The CBI on October 24 overhauled the team probing allegations of corruption against Asthana.

During the shuffle Bassi, was shunted to Port Blair in "public interest" with "immediate effect".

 

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi CBI CBI row National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hyundai Verna To Get More Automatic Variants
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters