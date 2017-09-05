CBI Arrest Delhi Police S-I For Taking Bribe From Colleague

The CBI today arrested a sub-inspector of Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from his colleague for preparing his pension and gratuity.



Virender Kumar posted at Parliament Street police station was taken into custody for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 22,000 from the complainant, a CBI spokesperson said.



"A case was registered on a complaint alleging that the sub-inspector was demanding a bribe of Rs 22,000 from the complainant to prepare his pension and gratuity," the official said.



He said the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 22,000 from the complainant and searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.