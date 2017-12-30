CBFC Grants U/A Certificate To 'Padmavati', Karni Sena Says Theatres Showing The Movie Will Be Vandalised

The Central Board of Film Certification has decided to grant U/A(parental guidance) certificate along with some modifications & likely change of the title to "Padmavat".

"The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers & society. Considering complexities & concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision," CBFC said.

The film certification body added: "A special panel consisting of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh & Prof K.K. Singh of Jaipur University had insights & also some reservations regarding claimed historical events & socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length."

Responding to the decision, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rajput Karni Sena spokesperson said," Our people will be outside cinema halls & each hall which shows the film will be vandalised. Members of committee formed to review the film have opposed it but censor board is taking this decision due to underworld pressure."

The Director of the movie, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, has said his lavishly mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The film, on the life of Rajput queen Padmini, has run into trouble with Rajput groups alleging that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed.

As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.

(With PTI inputs)