Case Filed Against Actor Kollam Thulasi For Derogatory Remark On Entry Of Women Into Sabarimala

The Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against actor Kollam Thulasi for allegedly making a derogatory remark on the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

Thulasi, while addressing a gathering in Kollam, suggested that women coming to the Sabarimala Temple should be ripped into two. "One half should be sent to Delhi and the other half should be thrown towards Chief Minister's (Pinarayi Vijayan) office in Thiruvananthapuram," he added.

Thulasi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and fought 2016 assembly elections from Kundra in Kollam.

On September 28, the apex court allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Temple saying that "no physiological and biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn't pass the test of conditionality".

While many, including the Kerala state government, welcomed the decision, a large number of devotees have organised protests, demanding to retain the age-old tradition.

The Sabarimala Temple, located in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, is dedicated to the Hindu deity Ayyappa. The temple management argues that the deity is eternal celibate, and thus women of menstruating ages should be forbidden from entering the temple.

ANI