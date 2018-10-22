Case Filed Against 3 Persons For Bitcoin Fraud In Gujarat

Three persons from New Delhi and Pune have been booked for bitcoin fraud for duping Rs 3 crore in a transaction over 64 bitcoins. The complaint was filed by a Vadodara-based businessman, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said that, based on the complaint by Pravesh Nike, a case had been registered against Amit and Ajay Bharadwaj from Delhi and

Hemant Bhopena from Pune.

Nike claimed that the three, whom he met through an online group trading in bitcoins, reneged on their promise to give a return of ten per cent on bitcoin transactions.

He alleged that the three also removed the word "bitcoin" from the agreement documents signed by both parties and replaced it with the term "crypto currency".

Jadeja said that a case had been registered against the three under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act and probe was underway.

Bitcoin, a kind of virtual currency, is not legal tender as per Union government laws and therefore have no regulatory permission or protection in India.

