﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Case Filed Against 3 Persons For Bitcoin Fraud In Gujarat

Case Filed Against 3 Persons For Bitcoin Fraud In Gujarat

Bitcoin, a kind of virtual currency, is not legal tender as per Union government laws and therefore have no regulatory permission or protection in India.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
Case Filed Against 3 Persons For Bitcoin Fraud In Gujarat
Representative Image-File
Case Filed Against 3 Persons For Bitcoin Fraud In Gujarat
outlookindia.com
2018-10-22T08:52:47+0530

Three persons from New Delhi and Pune have been booked for bitcoin fraud for duping Rs 3 crore in a transaction over 64 bitcoins. The complaint was filed by a Vadodara-based businessman, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said that, based on the complaint by Pravesh Nike, a case had been registered against Amit and Ajay Bharadwaj from Delhi and
Hemant Bhopena from Pune.

Nike claimed that the three, whom he met through an online group trading in bitcoins, reneged on their promise to give a return of ten per cent on bitcoin transactions.

He alleged that the three also removed the word "bitcoin" from the agreement documents signed by both parties and replaced it with the term "crypto currency".

Jadeja said that a case had been registered against the three under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act and probe was underway.

Bitcoin, a kind of virtual currency, is not legal tender as per Union government laws and therefore have no regulatory permission or protection in India.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gujarat. Bitcoin / Digital Currency National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Woman Raped, Rod Inserted In Her Private Parts In West Bengal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters