Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Carve A Niche For Your Govt In Some Sector Of Governance: PM To BJP CMs

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers made presentations and highlighted key welfare schemes of their respective states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | PTI Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T22:48:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:48 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP-ruled states to carve a niche for their governments in some or other sectors of governance and called for giving topmost priority to "ease of living" of people. 

In his remarks at a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers here, Modi asked them to work on "One District, One Product" as a means to boost economic opportunities and strengthen the quest for India to become "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliance), the party said. 

Once this initiative gains currency in states, they must also look at exporting their products overseas and creating a global market for the products, he said, stressing the need for states besides the Centre to work for quality and brand creation for promoting exports of locally-produced goods, it added. 

The party said an extensive deliberation in the "Mukhyamantri Parishad" (chief ministers' conclave) was held. BJP president J P Nadda, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers belonging to the party and its other senior leaders attended the meeting which focussed on sharing good governance practices for the betterment of citizens.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers made presentations and highlighted key welfare schemes of their respective states. They elaborated on innovative governance practices they have ushered in their states. "Some of the key best practises that were discussed included Climate Resilient Infra projects, issuance of Family Identity Cards, Schemes for promotion of Natural Farming, Rural Livelihood Programmes with Self Help Groups at its centre among others," the party said. 

In his opening remarks, Nadda lauded Modi's success as he completes two decades as head of a government, including 13 years as Gujarat chief minister. The BJP president said the party and good governance have become "synonymous" and it is the only party that seeks popular mandate on the basis of its performance. At the end of the meeting, Nadda along with all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers also visited Gobardhan Project of Varanasi Development Authority, Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sthal and Sarnath, the party said. 

-With PTI Inputs

 

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Cricket Controversy: Kohli Junks Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Cricket Controversy: Kohli Junks Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Jayanta Oinam / Test skipper contradicted BCCI president's claim that the cricket board had requested him not to step down as the captain of the T20 team.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

