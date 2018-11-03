Cars You Should Buy This Diwali - Hyundai Santro, Mahindra Marazzo, Lamborghini Urus and More

There’s one for everyone!

Diwali is fast approaching and one of the more common practices during this auspicious time is to get something totally new. Like a new car! Here’s a list of all-new cars you should be looking at if you fancy buying one this Dhanteras.

I’m single and want a good commuter car

Hyundai Santro

Why?

It’s compact on the outside but spacious on the inside. The interior is comfortable and modern, unlike most of its competition. There are some first-in-class features too, like the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible 7-inch touchscreen and rear A/C vents. There’s also that sense of nostalgia associated with the car, maybe someone in your family had the older one?

Which engine?

There’s just one - a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder motor, which can fuelled by either petrol or CNG. If you want some convenience, there’s an AMT too, but not on the top-of-the-line, fully-loaded Asta variant.

How much is it for?

Rs 3.90 lakh to Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

I’m dating/married and want a car for a family

Honda Amaze

Why?

It’s spacious, it has a diesel-automatic transmission and it is new! While it may not have bettered the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in our road test comparison, it does make more sense as a city-centric car.

Which engine?

If you are going to drive in the city, for the most part, get the one powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel motor paired with a smooth CVT. This is the best variant of the new Honda Amaze. If you like a quiet drive and want the classic Honda refinement, get the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol with either the manual or the CVT.

How much is it for?

Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

I’ve got a big family

Mahindra Marazzo

Why?

It seats 7 or 8 people, is all-new and actually outdoes the competition in terms of features on offer for the price. Forget the marketing about it looking like a shark and you will actually like the design - it frees up a lot of space inside. There’s the very effective roof mounted A/C unit, an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible infotainment system and much more. However, you may have to get a multi-USB port with a long wire to let passengers in the rear seats charge their phones on the go.

Which engine?

For now, there is only one. A 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine paired to a 6-speed transmission sending power to the front wheels. Yes, the Mahindra Marazzo is a front-wheel-drive MPV, helping it be the most efficient in its segment.

How much is it for?

Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

I like fast cars, I don’t have the money for a Ferrari though

Tata Tiago JTP or Tigor JTP

Why?

Because these cars are affordable and powerful. And, as we experienced during the first drive, genuinely fun to drive too. Perfect little hooligan machines.

Which engine?

Both are powered by a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 114PS of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. That’s more power than most other performance hatchbacks in the country, except for the Fiat Punto Abarth.

How much is it for?

Rs 6.39 lakh for the Tiago JTP (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 7.49 lakh for the Tigor JTP (ex-showroom Delhi)

I like fast cars and can afford a really fast one

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Why?

For half the cost of the newest Ferrari in India, you can get a four-door performance sedan from the stable of the mad people at AMG. 612PS of maximum power (just a bit more powerful than a Huracan!), with 850Nm of peak torque from as low as 2500rpm from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 makes it a rocketship. AMG have had to equip the E 63 S with an AWD system to keep the sedan from sitting still and shredding its tyres, but you can engage drift mode to switch to just rear-wheel drive.

Which engine?

A hooligan 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission, capable of propelling the sedan from 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 300kmph!

How much is it for?

Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom pan-India)

I want to set a Nürburgring lap record

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Why?

Straight line speed not that important? Are you track fanatic? The Porche 911 GT2 RS is for you! Mind you, this is not a forgiving car like the 718 Cayman - it needs you to be as capable as it is to enjoy the drive.

Which engine?

A 3.8-litre, flat-six engine with no turbos developing a mind-blowing 700PS of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 911 has always been about mechanical grip rather than electronic trickery, that’s why the GT2 RS looks the way it does, with all the vents and wings.

How much is it for?

Rs 3.88 crore (ex-showroom Delhi)

I have got muscle, my car should too

Mercedes-AMG G63

Why?

The classic SUV is back in a new avatar. It retains the traits that made the G-Wagen the icon it is today but is more luxurious and up to date now.

Which engine?

585PS of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque from a 4.0-litre, bi-turbo V8 paired to a 9-speed automatic and an off-road capable 4MATIC 4x4 system.

How much is it for?

Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom pan-India)

I like Lamborghinis, I like my friends too

Lamborghini Urus

Why?

Lamborghini has made an SUV which can give performance cars a run for their money, while carrying four people in luxury.

Which engine?

A 4.0-litre, bi-turbo, V8. 650PS of maximum power, 850Nm of peak torque paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and a permanent AWD. While it can go on a rally stage or dune bashing, its performance on road is what sets it apart. 0-100kmph comes up in 3.6-seconds, while top speed is limited to ‘just’ 305kmph.

How much is it for?

Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom India)

Cars are destroying the earth, I want one that doesn’t

Lexus ES 300h

Why?

You like being understated and are worried about the future of our children, but you have the money and need a car. The Lexus ES 300h may stand out because of its edgy design, but it is never ‘look-at-me’ edgy. It has got a quiet drivetrain which also saves fuel by drawing energy from a battery pack under the rear seat, delivering a claimed efficiency seen on much smaller diesel-powered cars (22.37kmpl)! There’s also a wonderful Mark Levinson surround sound system which can clear your worries away - trust us on that one.

Which engine?

A 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol motor paired to an electric motor (simply put). 218PS of maximum power and around 400Nm of peak torque are not going to make this sedan break performance records, but they do make it quite economical.

How much is it for?

Rs 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Source: zigwheels.com