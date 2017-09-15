Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Reward On His Head, Delhi’s Most Wanted Sonu Dariyapur Arrested

A special team of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested most wanted criminal Sonu Dariyapur from the city's Narela area.

Delhi Police Special Cell officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav told media, "A brief encounter took place between Sonu and the Delhi Police Special Team when the team intercepted Sonu's car. He fired at police after which the team retaliated in defence."

Sonu was carrying a bounty of Rs. 5 lakh on him.

He was wanted in many shootouts; the major one was in April this year, where he murdered his former accomplice gangster Monu and three others.

Monu was previously a member of Sonu Dariyapur's gang, but rivalry emerged between the two when the former married Sonu's cousin.

In 2006, Sonu attempted murder of the couple in which the two suffered injuries while another person was killed.

After the case, Monu was provided security by the Delhi police.

Sonu was arrested in 2009 but he jumped parole and was absconding since then.

On April 30 this year, Sonu with the help of Haryana based gang, succeeded in murdering his former gang member.

DCP Yadav further said, "Six accused were already arrested by the special team earlier in the case while the master mind was arrested near 5.30 in the morning today when he was arrived in Delhi from Himachal. A special team based in Himachal informed the Delhi Police about Sonu's movement."

Two sophisticated pistols and 17 rounds were recovered from the arrested.

