Career360 Enters Into Coaching Space With JEE, NEET Crash Course

In a first, Careers360, an online career counselling and education services firm, has entered into the coaching space.

According to the company's founder, Maheshwer Peri, the company wants to be a catalyst in disrupting the industry with better results at a fraction of the cost.

Peri said: “Our target and objectives are threefold: One, access to good tutors, coaches to prepare students for the competitive exams is almost non-existent in most parts of the country; two, cost of coaching outprices most of the aspirant population hence drastic reduction in cost is the only way to bring equity; three, by making coaching personal and smart, we hope to reduce the pressure on children and truly make them fall in love with learning while still being in schools.”

Advertisement opens in new window

"The EdTech platform plans to prepare students in such a way that when they enter an exam hall, they do so equipped with expertise and also are able to ace the exam," she added.

Career360 added that their primary idea is to make coaching accessible, efficient, affordable and smart. "If an aspirant wants to be coached, we will enable it, no matter the cost," an official quoted as saying.

India is increasingly moving towards entrance exams to select and shortlist candidates and getting into any of the IITs, IIMs, medical colleges and even jobs are determined by a student’s ability to go through coaching.

India has more than 70 per cent students not going through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) coaching and at least half of them not being coached for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). Whether it is their inability to pay or unwillingness to go through coaching, the numbers are large enough. Careers360 hopes to make a dent in that segment and generate social impact, according to a statement from the career counseling company.

Careers360 is a data-enabled and technology-driven educational products and services company. It seamlessly integrates millions of student and institutional data points with the user generated preferences of its more than 15 million plus monthly visitors, to build sophisticated prediction and recommendation products for the students to explore and achieve career plans, based on their interests and abilities, the company release said.