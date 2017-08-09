The Website
09 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:36 pm International News Analysis

Car Hits Soldiers Outside Paris, Six Injured

"Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle"
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-File
Six French soldiers were reported hurt after a vehicle hit them in north-western suburb of Levallois-Perret.

"Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle," the Paris police department said in a Tweet.

The vehicle took off after the incident, which took place at about 8:00 AM (1130 IST) in the northwestern suburb of Levallois-Perret.

Police described the incident as an "apparently deliberate act".

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.

An 18-year-old with a history of psychological problems was arrested on Saturday at the Eiffel Tower after brandishing a knife.

He told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier, sources close to the case told AFP.

In February, a man armed with a machete attacked four soldiers on patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum, while in April another extremist shot and killed a policeman on the Champs Elysees.

In June, a 40-year-old Algeria doctorate student who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral.

 

With Agency Input

