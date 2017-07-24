Aurangabad DM Denies Making 'Sell Wife To Build Toilets' Statement, Says 'Media Distorting Facts'

The District Magistrate of Aurangabad Kanwal Tanuj who took the Swachh Bharat mission to another level on Saturday when he asked a poor Bihar villager to 'sell his wife' if he could not afford building a toilet for her, has now denied making any such statement.

Tanuj accused the news agency ANI of "totally distorting the issue" and said it was not playing the entire speech but only but a 20-second clip from his 25-minute address, reported Hindustan Times.

#WATCH Aurangabad's DM Kanwal Tanuj says, " go sell your wife" to a person while addressing a public gathering on cleanliness (22.07) #Bihar pic.twitter.com/kqkQpVdC1q — ANI (@ANI_news) July 23, 2017

While addressing an awareness programme against open defecation-- swachhta mahasabha-- Tanuj was asking the villagers to build toilets in their homes.



"Due to lack of toilets, women get raped and harassed. It only costs Rs. 12,000 for the construction of the toilet. Is 12,000 more than anyone's wife's dignity? Who can let her wife get raped in return of Rs. 12000?" he said.

But the administrator lost his calm when a middle-aged man interrupted him in between the speech asking for the 'incentive-money' in advance.



"If this is your mentality then go and sell your wife. Those who cannot build toilet should sell or auction his wife," he added.

Tanuj's statement has since evoked colossal social media ire with the politicos demanding action against the officer.

"He is an IAS officer and they are trained to have control on their language. Their salary comes out of the tax paid by people. His remark is against his conduct rules. Action should be taken against him. I would want to urge the government and the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar), to take strict action against him," SP leader Juhi Singh told ANI.

Bihar's poor who build a toilet at home would be entitled to Rs 12,000 under a combination of the Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and chief minister Nitish Kumar's "Seven Resolves" for the state that include "toilets in all households".



The annual per capita income in Aurangabad's rural areas being Rs 12,302. Tanuj was, as reported by The Telegraph, asking the villagers to set aside a year's earning for a toilet and await reimbursement.