The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:09 am National News Analysis

'Cannot Interfere With Election Process,' SC Refuses To Extend Date For Filing Bengal Panchayat Polls Nominations

"We have granted liberty to all candidates to approach State Election Commission today itself for necessary relief," said SC
Outlook Web Bureau
'Cannot Interfere With Election Process,' SC Refuses To Extend Date For Filing Bengal Panchayat Polls Nominations
File Photo
'Cannot Interfere With Election Process,' SC Refuses To Extend Date For Filing Bengal Panchayat Polls Nominations
outlookindia.com
2018-04-09T16:50:52+0530

The Supreme Court today refused to extend the last date for the filing of nominations for panchayat polls in West Bengal, saying it could not interfere with the election process.

The top court, however, granted liberty to all candidates to approach the West Bengal State Election Commission for appropriate relief.

"We have not interfered with the election process but we have granted liberty to all candidates to approach State Election Commission today itself for necessary relief," a bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The BJP had on March 6 told the apex court that "democracy is being murdered" in West Bengal as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was engaged in large scale poll violence and not allowing its candidates to file nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls.

It had also alleged that the assistant panchayat electoral registration officers appointed by the West Bengal State Election Commission were refusing to give nomination forms to BJP candidates.

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party sought availability of nomination papers online, extension of the last date for filing these papers and deployment of paramilitary forces in the state in the run-up to the polls scheduled in the first week of May.

The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held on May 1, 3, and 5. The votes will be counted on May 8. According to the notification, the last date for filing of nominations is April 9 and the last date of scrutiny of the nominations is April 11.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal Panchayat Polls Judiciary: Supreme Court National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CWG 2018: Indian Eves Script History, Bag Gold In Table Tennis
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters