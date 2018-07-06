The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 July 2018 Last Updated at 12:35 pm National

Can Religious Activities Be Allowed On Govt Land: SC Refers Plea To Larger Bench

While hearing the petition, the bench said the issue was related to an important question whether such religious functions can be allowed on public properties in view of the fact that India is a secular nation.
Outlook Web Bureau
Can Religious Activities Be Allowed On Govt Land: SC Refers Plea To Larger Bench
File Photo
Can Religious Activities Be Allowed On Govt Land: SC Refers Plea To Larger Bench
outlookindia.com
2018-07-06T12:37:34+0530

The Supreme Court today referred to a larger bench the question whether religious activities can be allowed on government land or property in a secular State like India.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra framed the question and referred the petition filed by an organisation - Jyoti Jagran Mandal - to the Chief Justice of India for setting up of a larger bench.

The organisation has moved the top court after being denied permission by civic authorities to hold 'Jagran' and 'Mata ki Chowki' at a park in south-west Delhi here.

Advertisement opens in new window

While hearing the petition, the bench said the issue was related to an important question whether such religious functions can be allowed on public properties in view of the fact that India is a secular nation.

The organisation, in its appeal, has said that earlier the National Green Tribunal had allowed it to perform religious activities at Chanchal Park in Lajwanti area of Mayapuri here.

However, later the permission was withdrawn that forced the organisation to hold the religious function on road.

The organisation was represented by advocates Fuzail Ayyubi and Isha Bhardwaj.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Judiciary: Supreme Court National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : NCWEB Announces 2nd Cut-off List For Delhi University Admission
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters