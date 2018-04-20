Can Media Be Gagged From ‘Discussing’ Impeachment Motion? Supreme Court Asks Attorney General

The Supreme Court has sought attorney General’s opinion on a plea seeking to restrain media from reporting on the likely impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India by the opposition parties.

The top court termed "very unfortunate" the discussion in public on impeachment of judges, and sought assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal.

The court today said they were "disturbed" while hearing a plea which sought to gag the media from discussing impeachment, which gathered steam after the Chief Justice-led bench dismissed petitions seeking independent probe into the death of CBI Judge B Loya while he was hearing the fake encounter case in which present BJP president Amit Shah was an accused.

Advertisement opens in new window

The apex court posted the case for hearing on May 7 and refused to pass any order gagging the media, without hearing the Attorney General.

News agency PTI reported quoting sources that the Congress and other opposition parties have revived their plan to begin impeachment motion again the CJI and have decided to submit a notice to kickstart the proceedings.

The Opposition parties held a key meeting in Parliament today to discuss the political situation, and decide on the course of action against an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India.

Congress, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, SP, BSP and Muslim League are among parties that signed notice.

The parties met today in Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament and likely discussed the issue of the Supreme Court verdict rejecting multiple pleas for an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, news agency PTI said quoting sources.

Opposition leaders, led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, have reached Venkaiah Naidu's residence for a meeting over the impeachment.

Advertisement opens in new window

Justice Loya died while he was hearing a case against Amit Shah, the then home minister of Gujarat and current BJP president.

Shah, who was accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in 2005, was exonerated later by a judge who took over the case after justice Loya's death.

The Congress on Thursday said that the Supreme Court judgment will raise more questions and leave many of them unanswered unless logical reasons were found in it.

A senior Congress leader reportedly said it was only 'a matter of time' now before the party brings an impeachment motion against the CJI, as the verdict on Judge Loya today is being seen as the proverbial last straw.

According to sources, opposition parties including the Congress, the NCP, the Left parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and some others will meet in Parliament to give final shape to the proposed impeachment motion.

(Inputs from agencies)