Came On Vacation, Delhi Girl Raped At Gunpoint At Hyderabad Guest House

A 20-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly raped in a guest house in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills area.

According to Srinivas, Inspector (Banjara Hills), few days back, three friends, two girls and one boy, came to Hyderabad on a vacation.

They were staying in a guest house in Banjara Hills.

They took two rooms - a girl and her boyfriend stayed in one room and the other girl stayed in a separate room.

Four people from Nellore who were also staying in the same guest house noticed that the girl was staying alone.

On August 16 early morning, a person knocked the door of the girl and when she opened the door he pointed a gun at her and threatened her.

He took her to their room and raped the victim.

The other three accused were standing outside the room.

The police has registered a case under Sections 354, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and nabbed the four accused.

An investigation is underway.

(ANI)