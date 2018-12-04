California Superbike School India Dates For 2019 Announced

California Superbike School, a.k.a CSS, is a world-renowned riding school.

California Superbike School, one of the world’s premier riding schools, has announced the dates for its 2019 edition in India. Popularly known as CSS, the school will conduct two sessions in January 2019. While the first batch will be held from January 18-20, the second batch is slated for January 25-27. Both sessions will be conducted at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), Chennai.

The sessions will be conducted by experienced CSS trainers from around the world. CSS’s training modules are divided across different levels. Fees for the Level 1-3 programme is priced at Rs 70,000, while the charge for undergoing Level 4 training is Rs 1.25 lakh. However, only those who have completed the preceding three levels can enroll themselves into Level 4. Level 4 offers advanced training whereby each rider benefits from one-on-one coaching with a CSS instructor. Although seemingly on the higher side, the fee does include food, fuel, insurance and taxes. However, accommodation and logistics are not included in the fee and have to be borne by the rider. It is also mandatory for every participant to have full riding gear.

CSS, contrary to popular perception, is not a racing school. The focus is on making each participant a better and faster rider. The training modules consist of a mix of on-track and off-track sessions which are aimed at improving a rider’s overall skill-set. Those interested can register themselves at California Superbike School. Only a limited number of seats are available and when last checked, Level 4 bookings were already full. So hurry up and book your slot today.

Pic Credits: CSS India

Source: zigwheels.com