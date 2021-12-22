Calcuttans Takes To Street To Thank UNESCO For Bestowing Intangible Cultural Heritage Tag On Durga Puja

Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
On December 15, UNESCO accorded ICH status to Kolkata's Durga Puja festivities, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauding the move.

2021-12-22T21:26:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 9:26 pm

The city of joy witnessed a massive rally , as thousands of residents of Kolkata from all walks of life took to the streets to thank UNESCO for according Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja festival.

Participants ranging from Durga Puja organisers to artisans, and people's representatives to common men and women walked the 2 km distance from Academy of Fine Arts to Dorina Crossing in the heart of the city in a colourful rally carrying 'Thank You UNESCO' placards amid sounds of the 'dhak', the traditional drum inseparable from West Bengal's biggest festival.

Rashbehari MLA Debasish Kumar, also a member of Forum for Durgotsab, told reporters, "We have assembled here to celebrate the UNESCO honour to West Bengal’s soul Durga Puja. This is an acknowledgement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's drive to promote the festival globally."

"The sound of dhak in Aswin (month of Bengali calendar when Durga Puja is celebrated) is now being heard across the globe. Thanks UNESCO," state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, whose award-winning Hindustan Park Sarbajanin is one of the women-conducted pujas in the city, said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Kolkata West Bengal Durga Puja UNESCO Culture Heritage
