Cabinet Approves New Telecom Policy, Aims To Attract USD 100 Billion In Investments

The new telecom policy, named as National Digital Communication Policy (NDCP) 2018, which aims to attract investments worth USD 100 billion was approved by the Union cabinet on Wednesday.

"The cabinet has cleared NDCP," an official source told PTI.

According to the draft of the policy, NDCP is focused on increasing high-speed broadband penetration, with use of modern technologies like 5G and optical fibres across the country at affordable rates.

The draft promised to rationalise levies such as spectrum charges to rejuvenate debt-ridden telecom sector, the proposed new telecom policy seeks to provide broadband access to all with 50 megabit per second speed, 5G services and create 40 lakh new jobs by 2022.

It included provisions to adopt "Optimal Pricing of Spectrum" to ensure sustainable and affordable acces to digital communications. High spectrum price and related charges have been main concern of telecom services segment, which is reeling under a debt of around Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

PTI