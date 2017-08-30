The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:46 pm National News Analysis

Luxury Cars To Cost More As Cabinet Clears Ordinance To Allow Hike In GST Cess

The maximum compensation cess can be raised to 25 per cent, from 15 per cent.
Outlook Web Bureau
Luxury Cars To Cost More As Cabinet Clears Ordinance To Allow Hike In GST Cess
File Photo: PTI Photos
Luxury Cars To Cost More As Cabinet Clears Ordinance To Allow Hike In GST Cess
outlookindia.com
2017-08-30T16:53:38+0530

The Cabinet on Wednesday, approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the GST compensation law to pave the way for increasing cess on mid and large cars.

According to the proposed ordinance that seeks to amend the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, the maximum compensation cess can be raised to 25 per cent, from 15 per cent.

The decision to increase the cess on mid- and large-sized vehicles will be taken by the GST Council, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while communicating the Cabinet decision.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The object of the government policy cannot be such that luxury items become cheaper," the minister said, adding that the policy can only make items of mass consumption not expensive.

He further said the increased cess would apply on motor vehicles for transport with a carrying capacity of not more than 13 persons, including the driver.

The GST Council, at its meeting in August, considered the fact that after the GST rollout, the total tax on motor vehicles -- GST plus the compensation cess -- has come down in comparison to the pre-GST taxation.

The Council, headed by Jaitley and comprising state finance ministers, had recommended an increase in the cess.

Jaitley further said the issue of increase in effective rate of compensation cess on motor vehicles will be examined by the GST Council in due course.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi GST Cars Money Inflation / Price Rise Taxes-Direct & Income Tax Taxes-Indirect Taxes National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Actress Abduction: Pulsar Suni Names Kavya Madhavan As ‘The Madam’ Who Gave Him Money
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters