Cabbie Rapes 38-Year-Old Mentally Ill Woman On Pretext Of Getting Her Job

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of helping her get a job following which the accused has been arrested here.

The police said it faced some difficulty in identifying the accused, a 45-year-old twice married father of four, as the victim suffers from short-term memory loss.

She told police that she went to Karkardooma court in connection with her divorce case on July 6.

While standing near the gate number 4 of the court, she met a man whom she narrated her problems and also that she is unemployed. The man told her that he could speak to his wife and probably help her in getting a job, the police said.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the accused is an off-duty cab driver.

He took her to his home where he allegedly raped her and also thrashed her, they said, adding the accused's children were present in the house when he raped her.

Later, he dropped her back near the court, from where she went to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Kalyanpuri.

Police were informed by hospital authorities that a woman, who has been allegedly sexually assaulted, has been admitted there.

After a medical examination confirmed rape, the police registered a case against an unidentified man.

Since the woman is suffering from short-term memory loss, she could not give much details about the accused and the incident.

She only remembered that she had been taken to some place outside which there was a yellow-colour board with "Gokul Dham" written on it.

The police took the victim to residential societies in national capital region with the same name to identify the spot of the crime.

She identified the board at a residential society's entrance near Hindon river in Ghaziabad.

After roaming around for 2-3 hours in the locality, the woman pin-pointed the house where she was raped and also described its interior.

The accused, Kamal, was identified by the victim. He was later arrested in Shahdara on Friday, the police said.

The accused has been booked on the charges of kidnapping, rape and unnatural sex, the police said.

The accused is a driver associated with an app-based taxi aggregator Uber.

The woman is currently undergoing counselling.