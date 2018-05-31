The Website
31 May 2018 National

Bypolls Results Reflect Anger Against Modi Govt, People Are Saying Remove Modi: Kejriwal

2018-05-31T16:53:28+0530

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the bypoll results on Thursday reflected people's anger against the Modi government. 

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said until now the people were asking who was the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but results state that they want to remove him.

"Today's results reflect that there is a lot of anger against the Modi government. Until now people were asking what is the option. Today, people are saying Modi ji in not an alternative. Remove him first," he tweeted.

According to latest trends, the BJP is set to lose the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondia in Maharashtra. It, however, is expected to retain the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

(PTI)

