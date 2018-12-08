Ford dealerships across India to remain open from 9AM till midnight from 7 Dec to 9 Dec 2018.

Offers, gifts and lucky draw available on bookings for Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour.

It is in addition to ongoing Ford discounts and benefits for the month of December 2018.

Ford has rolled out more incentives for prospective buyers this December, in addition to the offers that are running till the end of the month. In what is called the ‘Midnight Surprise’ campaign, every Ford India dealership will remain open from 9AM to 12AM, i.e., midnight for a three-day period from 7 December to 9 December 2018.

As part of this three-day campaign, all customers who book a Ford vehicle will get a scratch card which assures them of a gift. The gift is reported to be anything from a home appliance to an overseas holiday voucher. It is valid on the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour.

In addition to the discounts and the gifts, customers who take delivery of their vehicles in December itself are also eligible for a lucky draw wherein the prize is a Ford Figo. The winner of the lucky draw will reportedly be announced in January 2019.

To know more about the Ford offers, read the official press release below:

Ford Brings Back Mega Sales Campaign ‘Midnight Surprise’ With Prizes Worth Rs. 11 Crore

Customers booking Ford cars during Dec 7 – 9, 2018 to get assured gifts ranging from

home appliances, gold coins, iPhone X, high-end LED TVs to a vacation in Paris

Customers booking a Ford car during Midnight Surprise also qualify for a lucky draw with

Ford Figo as its bumper prize

Ford dealerships to remain open from 9 AM until midnight to celebrate Midnight Surprise

NEW DELHI, India, Dec. 5, 2018: Ford India today announced the return of its mega sales campaign ‘Midnight Surprise’ from December 7 to December 9, offering consumers assured gifts totalling INR 11 Crore.

The Midnight Surprise gets bigger in its latest avatar. All customers booking a Ford car during the three-day period will get a scratch card, entitling them for assured gifts on delivery of their cars within this month.

The gift on bookings made during Midnight Surprise includes LED TVs, washing machines, home theatre systems, microwave ovens to latest generation iPad, iPhone X, gold gift voucher worth Rs. 100,000 and holiday vouchers including a seven-day, six-night trip to Paris.

“Buying a Ford vehicle is always special, thanks to the value, features and safety on offer in each of them,” said Vinay Raina, executive director – Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India. “With the Midnight Surprise, we have made owning a Ford vehicle even more rewarding and look forward to welcoming many new members to the Ford family.”

The offer will be valid on Ford’s entire vibrant, feature rich and value for money product portfolio comprising Ford Figo, New Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford EcoSport, Ford Endeavour. Customers who take deliveries of their Ford cars in December will automatically qualify for a lucky draw with a brand new Ford Figo as the bumper prize.

Winner of the bumper prize will be announced on January 22, 2019.

To celebrate the occasion, Ford India dealership across the country will remain open from 9 AM until midnight, making it more convenient for customers to test drive and book their favourite Ford.

Source: cardekho.com