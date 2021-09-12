Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Service From Sep 17, Feels Grofers Could Spawn Better Outcomes

Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Service From Sep 17, Feels Grofers Could Spawn Better Outcomes

Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Service From Sep 17, Feels Grofers Could Spawn Better Outcomes

Earlier, Zomato had said that it had invested USD 100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in grocery delivery platform Grofers.

Trending

Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Service From Sep 17, Feels Grofers Could Spawn Better Outcomes
outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T17:32:35+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 5:32 pm

Online food delivery platform Zomato has decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 mainly on account of gaps in order fulfillment, leading to poor customer experience.

The company also said that it believes that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes for its shareholders than in-house grocery efforts.

In an email to its grocery partners, Zomato said, "At Zomato, we believe in delivering best in class services to our customers and largest growth opportunities to our merchant partners. We don't believe that the current model is the best way to deliver these to our customers and merchant partners. Hence, we intend to stop our pilot grocery delivery service effective 17 September, 2021".

Related Stories

Zomato Starts Trading At Rs 116, A Premium Of 53%; Check Your Shares Here

 The email mentions that "store catalogues are very dynamic and inventory levels change frequently. This has led to gaps in order fulfillment, leading to poor customer experience".

In the same time period, the express delivery model, with under 15 minute delivery promise and near perfect fulfilment rates has been getting a lot of traction with customers and expanding rapidly, the company said in the email.

"We have realised that it is extremely difficult to pull off such a delivery promise with high fulfilment rates consistently, in a marketplace model (like ours)," the mail said.

When contacted, a Zomato spokesperson said, "We have decided to shut down our grocery pilot and as of now, have no plans to run any other form of grocery delivery on our platform. Grofers has found high quality product market fit in 10 minute grocery and we believe our investment in the company will generate better outcomes for our shareholders than our in-house grocery effort."

Earlier, Zomato had said that it had invested USD 100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in grocery delivery platform Grofers.

In July Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal had said , "It (grocery) is a large opportunity. The online grocery is nascent right now but is growing rapidly not just in India but across the world. We are actively experimenting in that space and recently invested USD 100 million for a minority stake in Grofers, with the idea of getting more exposure to that space and building our strategies and plan around that business".

Zomato had launched the pilot grocery delivery service in July this year in select markets offering grocery delivery within 45 minutes to its customers. (With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team New Delhi Zomato Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

The Mental Uprising

The Mental Uprising

CLC promotes awareness of e-SHRAM portal among top-brass executives, trade unions

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

From Video Translation To Personalised Shopping, These Start-Ups Are Doing It All

What Makes India The Deathbed Of Global Automakers?

After General Motors, Another Iconic US Automobile Company Ford Bids Adieu To India

Covid Pumps Up Paycheques For Techies, Realty Reaps The Goodies

Are PLIs Enough To Boost Indian Textile Sector?

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

Advertisement

More from Business

Ola Becomes Latest To Join The Growing Electric Vehicles' Bandwagon In India

Ola Becomes Latest To Join The Growing Electric Vehicles' Bandwagon In India

Govt Sticks To September 15 Deadline For Putting Financial Bids For Air India

Govt Sticks To September 15 Deadline For Putting Financial Bids For Air India

Indian Judiciary Has 4.5 Crore Pending Cases, Tribunals Have over 240 Vacancies

Indian Judiciary Has 4.5 Crore Pending Cases, Tribunals Have over 240 Vacancies

Axis Bank Marks Section 377 Verdict Anniversary With LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Policies

Axis Bank Marks Section 377 Verdict Anniversary With LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Policies

Read More from Outlook

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

J&K: Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat May Only Have Symbolic Value

J&K: Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat May Only Have Symbolic Value

Naseer Ganai / Masarat Alam Bhat (51) is seen as pro-Pakistan. He has been under preventive detention for 11 years. The Hurriyat Conference has said, people of J&K look up to his leadership.

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company.

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

Outlook Web Desk / The advertisement titled 'Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath' showed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with the TMC government.

Advertisement