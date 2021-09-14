Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Exits Company

Online restaurant aggregator Zomato's co-founder Gaurav Gupta bid adieu to the company today. He was designated as the co-founder in 2019 and was spearheading the supply functions and operations of the company.

The reason of his exit could not be deciphered at the time of publish.



In a surprise development yesterday, the app-based aggregator decided to discontinue its grocery delivery service. The company had said it believes that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes for its shareholders than in-house grocery efforts.