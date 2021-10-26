Zee Entertainment Cancels Board Meeting Citing Lack Of Quorum

Zee Entertainment Enterprises cancelled the meeting of the board of directors scheduled for October 27 owing to lack of quorum. It said a revised date of meeting would be informed in a fresh notice.

The agenda of the board meeting was to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ending September 30.

Further, it said that the trading window for the company's scrip would be closed from shall remain closed till hours after the announcement of their quarterly and half-year financial results.

The media conglomerate is scheduled to announce its results on October 27.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.06 crore in the June-end quarter citing expenses on exceptional items. It had registered a net profit of Rs 12.26 crore in the comparable period last year. Revenue from operation went up approx 28.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis at Rs 170.18 crore for the same period.

At the time of publishing, Zee Entertainment was trading 1 per cent higher at Rs 307.50