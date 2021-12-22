Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zee Ent Shares Jump 2% After Announcing Merger With Sony. Should You Buy?

The shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's surge 2 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced that its board approved a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (SPNI).

Zee Ent Shares Jump 2% After Announcing Merger With Sony. Should You Buy?

Trending

Zee Ent Shares Jump 2% After Announcing Merger With Sony. Should You Buy?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T13:17:29+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 1:17 pm

The shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's surge 2 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced that its board approved a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (SPNI).

The share was trading at Rs 353.75 on BSE at 9:17 AM on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the two companies said they have "signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries".

The agreements follow the conclusion of an exclusive negotiation period during which ZEEL and SPNI conducted mutual due diligence, it added.

Under the agreement, Sony Pictures will have a cash balance of $1.5 billion, including through infusion by the current shareholders of Sony and the promoters of ZEEL.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

When the merger deal was announced in September, the two networks had stated that Sony would invest $1.575 billion and hold 52.93 per cent stake in the merged entity and Zee the remaining 47.07 per cent.

In the meantime, check what analysts/brokerage houses had said about the share price target of Zee Entertainment.

Edelsweiss

The brokerage house has given a buy call to Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 405. The time given by the analyst is Intra Day when Zee Entertainment's price can reach a defined target, a report published in The Economic Times on 21 December 2021 said.

Geojit

The brokerage house has given a buy call on Zee Ent with a target price of Rs 389. The period given by the analyst is one year when Zee Ent price can reach a defined target, according to a report published in The Economic Times on 18 November 2021.

Emaky Global

The brokerage house has given a buy call on Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a target price of Rs 415. The period given by the analyst is one year when Zee Entertainment Enterprises' price can reach a defined target, a report published in The Economic Times said on 12 November 2021.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Zee Entertainment Zee Entertainment Shares sony entertainment Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Ends 612 Points Higher

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Ends 612 Points Higher

All You Need To Know About These Crypto Coins Added By An Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange

Ex-CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey Believes Bitcoin Can Replace US Dollars In Future

Will RBI Postpone ‘Tokenisation’ Process Due to Implementation Issues?

Funding: Monster.com Gets Rs 137 Crore, Unbox Robotics Bags $7 Million In Series A

Are Venture Capitalists Acting As A Catalyst For The Startup Ecosystem?

Induslnd Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, M&M Share Gain as Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points

Bitcoin Jumps 5%, Shiba Inu Up 6%; Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG Invests in Polkadot

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from Business

Data Patterns IPO: Here You Can Check Share Allotment Status Today

Data Patterns IPO: Here You Can Check Share Allotment Status Today

Zee Ent Signs Merger Deal With Sony. Punit Goenka To Be The CEO Of Merged Entity

Zee Ent Signs Merger Deal With Sony. Punit Goenka To Be The CEO Of Merged Entity

Buzzing Stocks: These 12 Stocks Can Deliver Profit In Today’s Trading Session

Buzzing Stocks: These 12 Stocks Can Deliver Profit In Today’s Trading Session

When Navigating Pandemic Pangs Became Child’s Play

When Navigating Pandemic Pangs Became Child’s Play

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: Quarter 3 -- India 2-2 Pakistan

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: Quarter 3 -- India 2-2 Pakistan

Koushik Paul / India were surprised by Japan while South Korea edged out Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 semifinals. IND and PAK now play for the third position. Get here live scores and updates.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement