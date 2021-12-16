Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Yes Bank To Consider Raising Funds In December 21 Meeting

In March, the private lender's shareholders had approved raising Rs 10,000 crore via issuance of equity or other securities.

2021-12-16T18:25:04+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 6:25 pm

Private lender Yes Bank informed on Thursday that its board would take a call on raising funds in a meeting scheduled for December 21, 2021. 

Yes Bank, in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, added that the existing approval of shareholders is valid till February 28, 2022. 

The private lender stated that the board would consider raising funds via the issue of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures, warrants or any other equity-linked securities through permissible modes, after necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators. 

Earlier in March, the private lender's shareholders had approved raising Rs 10,000 crore by means of issuing equity or other securities. 

At close on Thursday, Yes Bank's share was down 2.69 per cent at Rs 13.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock closed 1.82 per cent at Rs 13.50. 

Yes Bank's net profit had spiked 74.3 per cent on a year-over-year basis in the September-end quarter to Rs 225 crore. Net Interest Income in the same period fell 23.4 per cent to Rs 1,512 crore. 

