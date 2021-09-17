World Shares Advance On Mixed Economic Data

World shares were mostly higher on Friday as investors assessed a hodge-podge of economic data.

Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong but fell in Sydney. U.S. futures edged higher, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.33%.

Oil prices retreated from their surge earlier in the week.

U.S. shares edged higher in the early going on Thursday after a surprisingly good retail sales report for August. That was followed by a disappointing report showing that weekly unemployment claims rose more than expected.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each lost about 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain of 0.1%.

Investor concerns over prolonged outbreaks of coronavirus are weighing on sentiment as they await the Federal Reserve’s next moves.