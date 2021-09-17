Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business World Bank To Discontinue Doing Business Report After Reviewing Data Irregularities

World Bank To Discontinue Doing Business Report After Reviewing Data Irregularities

After data irregularities on Doing Business 2018 and 2020 were reported internally in June 2020, World Bank management paused the next Doing Business report and initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology.

World Bank To Discontinue Doing Business Report After Reviewing Data Irregularities

Trending

World Bank To Discontinue Doing Business Report After Reviewing Data Irregularities
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T09:21:20+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 9:21 am

The World Bank Group said on September 16 it has decided to discontinue publication of its ‘Doing Business’ rankings of country business climates after a review of data irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 reports.

In a statement, the world bank said, “AfterâÂ¯data irregularities on Doing Business 2018 and 2020 were reportedâÂ¯internally in June 2020, World Bank managementâÂ¯pausedâÂ¯the next Doing Business report andâÂ¯initiatedâÂ¯a series ofâÂ¯reviewsâÂ¯andâÂ¯auditsâÂ¯of the report and its methodology. In addition, because the internal reports raised ethical matters, including the conduct of former Board officials as well as current and/or former Bank staff, management reported the allegations to the Bank’s appropriate internal accountability mechanisms.”

“After reviewing all the information available to date on Doing Business, including the findings ofâÂ¯past reviews, audits, and the report the Bank released today on behalf of the Board of Executive Directors, World Bank GroupâÂ¯managementâÂ¯has decided toâÂ¯discontinue theâÂ¯Doing Business report. The World Bank Group remains firmly committed to advancing the role of the private sector in development and providing support to governments to design the regulatory environment that supports this. Going forward, we will be working on a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate. We are deeply grateful to the efforts of the many staff members who have worked diligently to advance the business climate agenda, and we look forward to harnessing their energies and abilities in new ways,” the statement added.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer

Paras Defence IPO To Open For Subscription On 21 Sept, Price Band Fixed At Rs 165-175

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Head GST Meet Today

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Highlights: Govt Announces Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Parle To Debut In Breakfast Cereal Category

Need Clarity On Compensation Structure For Dealers: FADA President To Ford

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Business

Sold Scooters Worth More Than Rs 600cr, 4 Scooters Each Second: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Sold Scooters Worth More Than Rs 600cr, 4 Scooters Each Second: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms

Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms

On-Ground GST Council Meet After 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For

On-Ground GST Council Meet After 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For

Rupee Spikes 5 Paise To Touch 73.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade; Second Consecutive Day Of Fall

Rupee Spikes 5 Paise To Touch 73.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade; Second Consecutive Day Of Fall

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended wishes while Health Minister called for vaccinations as "birthday gift".

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in person and also met with his counterparts to discuss bilateral developments. Prime Minister Modi to virtually participate today.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Tourism Department has taken action against 208 touts in 2018, 462 in 2019, 194 in 2020 and 102 in 2021. But since the crime wasn't cognisable, a complaint is filed in court and the accused is let off after paying a fine.

Advertisement