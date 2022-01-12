Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

World Bank Retains India's Economic Growth Forecast At 8.3% For FY 2022

India's economy is expected to expand by 8.3 per cent in the fiscal year 2021-22, unchanged from last June's forecast as the recovery is yet to become broad-based.

World Bank Retains India's Economic Growth Forecast At 8.3% For FY 2022

Trending

World Bank Retains India's Economic Growth Forecast At 8.3% For FY 2022
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T16:48:02+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 4:48 pm

The World Bank has retained India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal at 8.3 per cent as the recovery is yet to become broad-based.

As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) last week, the economy is projected to grow at 9.2 per cent in 2021-22, surpassing pre-Covid-19 level in actual terms, mainly on account of improved performance, especially in farm, mining and manufacturing sectors.

"India's economy is expected to expand by 8.3 per cent in the fiscal year 2021-22 (ending March 2022), unchanged from last June's forecast as the recovery is yet to become broad-based. The economy should benefit from the resumption of contact-intensive services, and ongoing but narrowing monetary and fiscal policy support," the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday.

Further, the report said that growth forecast has been upgraded for 2022-23 and 2023-24 to 8.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively. The upward revision reflects an improving investment outlook with private investment, particularly manufacturing, benefiting from the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, and increases in infrastructure investment.

"The growth outlook will also be supported by ongoing structural reforms, a better than-expected financial sector recovery, and measures to resolve financial sector challenges despite ongoing risks," the report said.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

It also noted that consumer inflation in the major economies of South Asia has been above central banks' targets since late 2019.

In India, easing supply disruptions related to Covid-19 and deficient demand contributed to a return of inflation toward the mid-point of the 2-6 per cent target range since mid-2021. Core inflation, however, remains at the upper end of the target range.

The report said that following the major setback to health and economic activity caused by the mid-2021 second wave of Covid-19 in South Asia, economic activity has recovered.

New cases of Covid-19 stabilised at lower levels last year but are again accelerating in parts of the region as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in early 2022.

In India, the economic damage caused by the second wave has already been unwound with output effectively back to levels reached prior to the pandemic (2019 Q4) as Covid-19 cases and restrictions subsided, it added.

As per the Global Economic Prospects report, following a strong rebound in 2021, the global economy is entering a pronounced slowdown amid fresh threats from Covid-19 variants and a rise in inflation, debt, and income inequality that could endanger the recovery in emerging and developing economies.

Global growth is expected to decelerate markedly from 5.5 per cent in 2021 to 4.1 per cent in 2022 and 3.2 per cent in 2023 as pent-up demand dissipates and as fiscal and monetary support is unwound across the world.

Tags

Press Trust of India World Bank Indian Economy Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

CAIT Approaches CCI, Files Petition To Block Amazon's Deal To Acquire Cloudtail

CAIT Approaches CCI, Files Petition To Block Amazon's Deal To Acquire Cloudtail

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Slip 13% In December Amid Chip Shortage

Exports Rise 38.91% To $37.81 Billion In December: Data

HCL Tech Acquires Hungary's Starschema for $42.5 Million

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

Adani Wilmar Ltd Slashes IPO Size To Rs 3,600 Crore From Rs 4,500 Crore

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

Ola Electric To Open Final Payment Window On January 21

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback: What Does It Mean For Investors?

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback: What Does It Mean For Investors?

Centre Would Not Want The Consequences Of Not Extending GST Compensation On Their Conscience: TN FM P Thiaga Rajan

Centre Would Not Want The Consequences Of Not Extending GST Compensation On Their Conscience: TN FM P Thiaga Rajan

Now, a Greener India

Now, a Greener India

ABFRL To Acquire 51% Stake In Brand Masaba

ABFRL To Acquire 51% Stake In Brand Masaba

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement