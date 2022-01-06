Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Wockhardt Ltd To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Rights Issue

The objective of the issue is to meet the company's financing needs for repayment of subordinated debt due, financing research and development initiatives and general corporate purposes, among others, permitted by law.

Wockhardt Ltd To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Rights Issue

Trending

Wockhardt Ltd To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Rights Issue
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T15:09:58+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 3:09 pm

Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue.

The objective of the issue is to meet the company's financing needs for repayment of subordinated debt due, financing research and development initiatives and general corporate purposes, among others, permitted by law, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors in its meeting held on Thursday considered and approved the issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, it added.

Wockhardt further said its board has also authorised the Capital Raising Committee to decide on the terms and conditions of the issue, including the rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the issue and other related matters.

Tags

Press Trust of India Wockhardt Pharmaceutical Hub Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-Day Winning Streak On Rising Covid Cases

Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-Day Winning Streak On Rising Covid Cases

BMW Motorrad Sales Surge Two-Fold To 5,191 Units In India In 2021

Explained: Why Distributors Are Angry With FMCG Companies

Reliance Industries Raises $4 Billion In India's Largest Foreign Currency Bond Issuance

MSMEs Credit Guarantee Scheme Saves 13.5 Lakh Firm, 1.5 Crore Jobs Amid Covid-19: Report

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Launches Midcap 50 Exchange Traded Fund

Shares of Future Group Surge 14% After Arbitration With Amazon Stayed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from Business

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement