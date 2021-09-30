With Rs 5 Trillion Personal Wealth, Adani Inches Closer To Mukesh Ambani: Hurun India Wealth Ranking

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani has narrowed the gap in personal wealth between himself and Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani. According to Hurun India and IIFL Wealth Rich List Rankings 2021 report, Adani now has a personal wealth of Rs 5 trillion and has become Asia's second-richest person after Ambani.

According to the report, Mukesh Ambani endures his position as the richest man in India for the 10th consecutive year. He holds a cumulative wealth of Rs 7.18 lakh crore. The report elaborated that Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to cross the $200 billion mark (INR 15 lakh crore) market cap driven by its retail and telecom operations. "Within four decades of operation, Reliance Industries becomes the 57th most valuable firm in the world according to Hurun Global 500 Most Valuable Companies 2021," the report stated.

Gautami Adani held the second spot as he overtook China's Nongfu Spring Chairman Zhong Sashan. With approx Rs 5.06 lakh crore, Gautam Adani moved up two spots to the second position. "The Adani group has a combined market capitalization of INR 9 lakh Cr, except Adani Power all listed companies are valued at more than a lakh crore," the rankings report stated.

1007 individuals across 119 cities have more than Rs 1,000 crore, reveals Hurun India and IIFL Wealth Rich List Rankings 2021. This amounts to 179 more individuals compared to the previous year.

As for the demographics, the ranking report stated that Mumbai emerged as the most preferred city for wealth creators, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. New Delhi registered a net increase of 39 individuals followed by Mumbai registered a net increase of 38.

Age-wise, the youngest on the list is 23 years old 3 years younger than the youngest person last year.

The chemical and software sectors added the maximum number of entrants to the wealthy list. However, Pharmacy continued to top the list by adding 130 entrants to the list.