Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

With Rs 5 Trillion Personal Wealth, Adani Inches Closer To Mukesh Ambani: Hurun India Wealth Ranking

According to the report, Mukesh Ambani endures his position as the richest man in India for the 10th consecutive year

With Rs 5 Trillion Personal Wealth, Adani Inches Closer To Mukesh Ambani: Hurun India Wealth Ranking

Trending

With Rs 5 Trillion Personal Wealth, Adani Inches Closer To Mukesh Ambani: Hurun India Wealth Ranking
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T19:15:01+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 7:15 pm

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani has narrowed the gap in personal wealth between himself and Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani. According to  Hurun India and IIFL Wealth Rich List Rankings 2021 report, Adani now has a personal wealth of Rs 5 trillion and has become Asia's second-richest person after Ambani.

According to the report, Mukesh Ambani endures his position as the richest man in India for the 10th consecutive year. He holds a cumulative wealth of Rs 7.18 lakh crore. The report elaborated that Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to cross the $200 billion mark (INR 15 lakh crore) market cap driven by its retail and telecom operations.  "Within four decades of operation, Reliance Industries becomes the 57th most valuable firm in the world according to Hurun Global 500 Most Valuable Companies 2021," the report stated. 

Gautami Adani held the second spot as he overtook China's Nongfu Spring Chairman Zhong Sashan. With approx Rs 5.06 lakh crore, Gautam Adani moved up two spots to the second position. "The Adani group has a combined market capitalization of INR 9 lakh Cr, except Adani Power all listed companies are valued at more than a lakh crore," the rankings report stated. 

1007 individuals across 119 cities have more than Rs 1,000 crore, reveals Hurun India and IIFL Wealth Rich List Rankings 2021. This amounts to 179 more individuals compared to the previous year. 

As for the demographics, the ranking report stated that Mumbai emerged as the most preferred city for wealth creators, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. New Delhi registered a net increase of 39 individuals followed by Mumbai registered a net increase of 38.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Age-wise, the youngest on the list is 23 years old 3 years younger than the youngest person last year. 

The chemical and software sectors added the maximum number of entrants to the wealthy list. However, Pharmacy continued to top the list by adding 130 entrants to the list. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Mukesh Ambani Adani Group Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Forex Reserves Rise By $34.1 Billion In April-June Quarter: RBI Data

Forex Reserves Rise By $34.1 Billion In April-June Quarter: RBI Data

Natural Gas Prices Hiked By 62 Per Cent

Govt Exempts COVID Vaccine From Customs Duty Till Dec 31

Rupee Slumps For The Fifth Consecutive Day, Closes 9 Paise Lower at 74.23

Tata Steel Divests Stake In Singapore-Based NatSteel Holdings

Airtel Plans To Pump Rs 5,000 Crore By 2025 To Ramp Up Data Centre

Medanta Hospital Owner Global Health Files IPO Papers With SEBI

NTPC REL Signs First Green Term Loan Agreement Of Rs 500 Crore With Bank of India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Business

Diesel At Record High, Petrol Touches All-Time High As Rates Increased Again

Diesel At Record High, Petrol Touches All-Time High As Rates Increased Again

Adani Green Inks Agreement With Essel Green To Acquire 40 MW Solar Project

Adani Green Inks Agreement With Essel Green To Acquire 40 MW Solar Project

Long Wait For Prosperity: A Close Look At India's Shrinking Middle Class

Long Wait For Prosperity: A Close Look At India's Shrinking Middle Class

Meesho Raises $570 Million In Series F Funding Round Led By Fidelity Management, Others

Meesho Raises $570 Million In Series F Funding Round Led By Fidelity Management, Others

Read More from Outlook

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

After beating Rajasthan Royals, SRH will look for their second straight win in UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK.

Bengal By-poll: 53% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 53% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / According to the last tally at 5 pm, 53.32 per cent of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

Advertisement