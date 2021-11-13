Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath says in a Twitter thread that the digital brokerage platform doesn’t want to go for IPO.

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

Trending

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T17:19:49+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 5:19 pm

Days after the closing of initial public offerings (IPOs) of digital start-ups, from PolicyBazaar, Paytm to Nykaa, and others, founder and CEO of online trading platform Zerodha Nithin Kamath tweeted that his company does not want to go for an IPO in this bull market.

In a Twitter thread posted on November 12, he said, “Why not IPO @zerodhaonline, when you can potentially get ridiculous valuations? Firstly, we think an IPO is the beginning & not the end. As soon as you have lakhs of conservative retail investors on your cap table, the obligations go up exponentially.”

He points out that in the current market, companies are already getting priced to perfection based on all the future growth potential and for a stock to do well, a company needs to outperform. He further added, “As CEO, I dread to think how you can outperform the already really high expectations that growth companies have today.”

He said that the craze for IPOs is scary as the market is volatile and it is not possible to predict what the Nifty Midcap index can do in three years.

Talking to Outlook Money last month on the stock markets, Kamath had said, “Right now, we are probably overvalued as a market and we are pricing the future almost to perfection. Markets can’t really continue to go up like this. So, people should be putting small amounts of money consistently in the market over a longer period of time, so even if there are drawdowns in the market, they get a better average.” Read full story at Outlook Money.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Stressing on the fact that Zerodha is not looking at chasing an IPO, he mentioned in the tweet, “We have never set revenue or growth targets, always believed that if we can do what is right for the customer & if goddess of luck smiles, the rest will happen. Our core team dreads moving away from that philosophy to be in a chase all the time, which it will be after an IPO.”

Tags

Pushpita Dey IPOs IPO Zerodha Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

Paytm IPO made 350 employees millionaires

Musk sells more Tesla shares and stock falls further

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Bitcoin, Meme Coins Turn Red A Day After Bounce Back

Doge-Funded Elon Musk Moon Mission Creates Buzz, But Meme Coin Falls

Japan’s Toshiba Spins Off Energy, Computer Device Units

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into 2 Companies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Business

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

How RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme Will Help Customers

How RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme Will Help Customers

3 Ways To Travel Cheap This Winter

3 Ways To Travel Cheap This Winter

Retail Inflation Rise to 4.48 Per Cent In October Reversing Three Months Of Ease

Retail Inflation Rise to 4.48 Per Cent In October Reversing Three Months Of Ease

Read More from Outlook

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Feels Great To Be In Same Club As Sachin, Dhoni: Mithali

Feels Great To Be In Same Club As Sachin, Dhoni: Mithali

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj received the Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

It’s that time of the year when crop residue burning, Diwali fireworks and vehicular pollution turn Delhi into a gas chamber.

Advertisement