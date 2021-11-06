WhatsApp Web May No Longer Require Smartphones To Be Online

WhatsApp may soon roll out a feature that would allow users to log into the messaging platform on their personal computers without being online through their smartphones. The feature is presently at the beta testing stage on selected Android and iOS devices. The opt-in feature has been made available in the settings menu of the app.

Presently, in order to use WhatsApp Web, which is the personal computer version of the messaging service, users have to keep their phones online. With the potential roll-out of the latest feature, the linked personal computer would be able to receive and send messages for up to 14 days. This, if the user decides to not manually log out.

The feature is expected to be particularly beneficial for professionals who use the messaging application for workplace communications. Additionally, for general users, the potential roll-out of the feature would help them stay connected when their smartphones are stolen, lost or run out of battery.

The beta version of WhatsApp, at present, allows users to edit pictures as well as delete and archive chats like the mobile application.

Additionally, the messaging service is expected to roll out a feature that would offer sticker suggestions to users as they type the message.