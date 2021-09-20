We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

Amazon India told news agency PTI that it takes allegations of improper actions seriously and investigates them fully to take appropriate actions. Without denying or confirming the allegations, the online retailer said it has "zero tolerance for corruption".

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report in The Morning Context. According to the report, Amazon had initiated an investigation into the conduct of its legal representatives in India. Three induviduals with awareness of the developments told the publication. The development follows a whistleblower complaint alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives.

Two people who work closely with Amazon's in-house legal team told the publication that its Senior Corporate Counsel Rahul Sundaram has been sent on leave. He replied to the publication's request for comment stating, "Sorry I cannot speak with the press".

Fair trade watchdog Competition Commission of India has been probing the online retailer alleged anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing and preferential treatment of sellers.

Amazon is also locked in a legal tussle with Future Group. Amazon is contesting the Rs 24,713 crore deal between Future Group and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and has dragged Future Group to the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). It has argued that Future violated the contract by entering into the deal with rival Reliance.

(With inputs from PTI)