Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report in 'The Morning Context' alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

Trending

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T14:53:37+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 2:53 pm

Amazon India told news agency PTI that it takes allegations of improper actions seriously and investigates them fully to take appropriate actions. Without denying  or confirming the allegations, the online retailer said it has "zero tolerance for corruption". 

Amazon spokesperson told PTI, "We have zero tolerance for corruption. We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action. We are not commenting on specific allegations or the status of any investigation at this time".

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report in The Morning Context. According to the report, Amazon had initiated an investigation into the conduct of its legal representatives  in India. Three induviduals with awareness of the developments told the publication. The development follows a whistleblower complaint alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives. 

Two people who work closely with Amazon's in-house legal team told the publication that its Senior Corporate Counsel Rahul Sundaram has been sent on leave. He replied to the publication's request for comment stating, "Sorry I cannot speak with the press". 

Fair trade watchdog Competition Commission of India has been probing the online retailer alleged anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing and preferential treatment of sellers.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Amazon is also locked in a legal tussle with Future Group. Amazon is contesting the Rs 24,713 crore deal between Future Group and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and has dragged Future Group to the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). It has argued that Future violated the contract by entering into the deal with rival Reliance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

India Likely To Become 3rd Largest Importer By 2050: UK Report

Dabur Extends Vatika Into Facewash Category

Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires 9.9% Stake In KFin Technologies

Cars24 Bags $450 Million Funding From SoftBank, DST Global, Others

Will Evergrande Woes Bring The Great Fall Of China?

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Completes Sales Process Of Eureka Forbes, Sells To Advent For Rs 4,400 Crore

FDI Key To India's Aspiration To Be A $5 Trillion Economy: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

More from Business

An Organic Start

An Organic Start

Welspun To Invest Rs 800 Crore In Capacity Building Over Two Years: Regulatory Filing

Welspun To Invest Rs 800 Crore In Capacity Building Over Two Years: Regulatory Filing

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Fetch Upto Rs 1,500 Crore Revenue Every Month: Nitin Gadkari

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Fetch Upto Rs 1,500 Crore Revenue Every Month: Nitin Gadkari

What Is Forensic In Cryptocurrency Analysis? How Does It Help Law Enforcement Agencies?

What Is Forensic In Cryptocurrency Analysis? How Does It Help Law Enforcement Agencies?

Read More from Outlook

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Harish Manav / Three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Channi has become the first Dalit face to get the top position in the state government. In 2018, Channi was accused in a #MeToo case.

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Harish Manav / Getting emotional at his first press conference as the chief minister, Charanjit Channi said that he comes from a poor family that did not have a roof over their head.

'Shock!' Was Lara's First Reaction On Hearing Kohli's T20 Captaincy Call

'Shock!' Was Lara's First Reaction On Hearing Kohli's T20 Captaincy Call

Outlook Web Bureau / Within four days Virat Kohli relinquished two captaincy roles to manage his workload.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

Outlook Web Bureau / While RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, two-time champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins.

Advertisement