'Was Congress Supporting A Crony Capitalist': Anil Ambani's Reliance Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

In a stinging response to Congress President Rahul Gandhi who in his typical cavalier fashion has continued his campaign of calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies in his recent interviews against Reliance Group Chairman Anil D. Ambani, Reliance has hit back.

Attacking Gandhi for singling out Anil Ambani allegedly as a crony capitalist and dishonest businessman, a statement by the Reliance Group said this was obviously patently untrue.

The statement went onto say, "As is by now customary for all of Mr Rahul Gandhi's public statements, he has attributed no basis to these claims whatsoever, and neither has he provided any credible evidence at all to justify his derogatory and defamatory campaign."

The statement added: "We at the Reliance Group with 100,000 employees and 8 million shareholders, completely dedicated to our great country Bharat, have chosen to ignore Mr Rahul Gandhi's comments with continuing patience and restraint. We likewise dismiss his latest remark as yet another one of his multiple untruthful utterances, in the heat and dust of his electoral campaign, for which he has recently been facing contempt proceedings in the highest court of the land, the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

"We would like to remind Mr Rahul Gandhi that it was during the 10 years of Congress-led UPA regime between 2004 and 2014 that the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group was awarded projects of over Rs 1,00,000 crore across diverse key nation building infrastructure sectors such as power, telecom, roads, metro, by a Government led by none other than Mr Rahul Gandhi's own political party, the Congress."

The statement further said, "The Reliance Group is proud to have made this contribution to our great country -- INDIA -- creating the much-needed investments and jobs, a critical backbone for a vibrant, strong and growth-oriented economy.

"The Reliance Group takes this opportunity to request Mr. Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether his government, for 10 long years, was supporting an alleged crony capitalist and dishonest businessman, to use Mr Gandhi's own words."

Gandhi has repeatedly levelled allegations against the BJP government for alleged wrongdoings in the Rafale deal and has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly of corruption, which the ruling party has outrightly denied.

The Congress president has alleged that Prime Minister Modi conducted "parallel negotiations" and cancelled the previous deal agreed by the UPA government, and gave Ambani firm's Reliance Defence the offset contract worth Rs 30,000 crore.