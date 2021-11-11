Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Volvo Car India Launches New SUV XC90. Check Price And Other Details

This launch completes the company's commitment to transition from diesel to petrol cars and is in the direction of reducing the brand's carbon footprint globally.

Volvo Car India Launches New SUV XC90. Check Price And Other Details

Trending

Volvo Car India Launches New SUV XC90. Check Price And Other Details
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T12:42:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 12:42 pm

Volvo Car India on Thursday launched the new version of its flagship SUV XC90.

The new XC90 comes with completely new petrol mild-hybrid engine of 1,969 cc. This launch completes the company's commitment to transition from diesel to petrol cars and is in the direction of reducing the brand's carbon footprint globally, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

Price details

The car will come at a price value of Rs 89.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The seven-seater SUV comes with features such as the intuitive touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment applications.

It also has 'advanced air cleaner' technology that has a sensor to measure PM 2.5 levels inside the cabin and optimises air quality inside the car to limit the adverse health effects associated with air pollution and fine particulates, the company added.

The model also has adaptive cruise control and pilot assist besides safety features like lane-keeping aid, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, collision mitigation support (front) and collision warning and mitigation support (rear), among others.

Commenting on the launch, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said, "With the new XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter."

He further said, "This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market."

The company had in October launched the petrol mild-hybrids Volvo S90 and Volvo XC60 models.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Volvo Car India Volvo Car India New SUV XC90 Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Don’t Judge An IPO By Its Name

Don’t Judge An IPO By Its Name

India's GDP To Rise By $406 Billion By 2050 In Net-Zero Scenario: Report

ArcelorMittal Posts Rs 34,430 Crore Net Income In September Quarter

Go Fashion IPO To Open On Nov 17. Know The Issue Size And Other Details

Sensex Slumps Over 300 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, SBI, More

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Continues, Report Says Shiba Inu Most Popular On Twitter

Four Insurance Benefits That Credit Cards Offer

After Moody’s Upgrades Yes Bank’s Ratings To Positive, Should You Invest? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Business

Pre-Market Report: These Are The 10 Stocks That You Should Watch For Today

Pre-Market Report: These Are The 10 Stocks That You Should Watch For Today

Zomato Sells Recently Acquired firm Fitso To Curefit; Declares Exit From Lebanon

Zomato Sells Recently Acquired firm Fitso To Curefit; Declares Exit From Lebanon

Cryptocurrency Is A 'Serious Concern' From Macroeconomic Perspective: RBI Chief

Cryptocurrency Is A 'Serious Concern' From Macroeconomic Perspective: RBI Chief

Nykaa IPO: Sanjay Nayar Family Trust Sells 48 Lakh Shares Through OFS

Nykaa IPO: Sanjay Nayar Family Trust Sells 48 Lakh Shares Through OFS

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

Will 'Pakistani' Hayden Steal Australian Langer's Thunder?

Will 'Pakistani' Hayden Steal Australian Langer's Thunder?

Soumitra Bose / Matthew Hayden, who opened for Australia with Justin Langer, is part of the Pakistan support team. Australia clash with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement