Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms

Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms

The surge comes a day after the Union Government announced a slew of reforms for telecommunication sector including a four-year moratorium on payment of dues and allowing 100 percent FDI in the sector

Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms

Trending

Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T13:16:18+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 1:16 pm

Vodafone Idea shares breached a 26 per cent rise both on BSE and NSE, a day after the cabinet announced a slew of measures to bail out the struggling telecom sector. At the time of publish, Vodafone Idea stocks had risen 26.88% on BSE and 26.82% on NSE. 

Wednesday's announcement bought immense cheer to the sector. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomed the move. He said the move would help the industry participate and realise the goals laid out under by PM Narendra Modi under the Digital India initiative. (Full Story)

The same jubilance was shared by the debt-ridden Vodafone Idea. The company tweeted a statement, quoting Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla saying, "The pathbreaking reforms announced by the government today will go a long way in unshackling the telecom sector. These reforms demonstrate the government's firm commitment to ensuring healthy growth of the industry". Birla added that the moves exhibited the Government's "decisiveness" to address long-term issues. 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies (telcos). Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the telcos will pay interest on the moratorium period.

 

The Union cabinet also allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector with safeguards. Vaishnav said that the Cabinet is rationalising aggregated gross revenue (AGR) definition, excluding non-telecom revenue of telcos from payment of statutory levies. AGR refers to revenues that are considered for payment of statutory dues.

 

The move is meant to bring relief to companies like Vodafone Idea, which owe large sums to the government. In October 2019, the Supreme Court had asked telecom operators pay Rs 1,19,292 crore worth of AGR dues to the telecom ministry. Bharti Airtel’s dues are estimated to be Rs 43,980 crore, while Vodafone Idea’s were Rs 58,254 crore.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Vodafone Idea Cellular Voda-Idea merger Bharti Airtel Reliance Jio Mukesh Ambani Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Need Clarity On Compensation Structure For Dealers: FADA President To Ford

Need Clarity On Compensation Structure For Dealers: FADA President To Ford

Sold Scooters worth more than Rs 600cr, 4 scooters each second: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

On-Ground GST Council meet after 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For

Rupee Spikes 5 Paise To Touch 73.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade; second consecutive day of fall

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

Atom launches CBDSC for flexibility in execution of eco policies

Will PLI Schemes Be The Gamechanger For Indian Manufacturing Sector?

No Leadership Changes On The Anvil: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from Business

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Relief Measures For Telecom Operators

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Relief Measures For Telecom Operators

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh Submit Financial Bids For Air India, Window For Bids Closed At 6pm Today

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh Submit Financial Bids For Air India, Window For Bids Closed At 6pm Today

Sensex touches lifetime high; TCS, Bharati Airtel and Titan among top gainers

Sensex touches lifetime high; TCS, Bharati Airtel and Titan among top gainers

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year-Moratorium To Telcos For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year-Moratorium To Telcos For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Read More from Outlook

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

Outlook Web Desk / Ex-Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani were sworn in as Gujarat ministers. No names from the previous Vijay Rupani cabinet were inducted.

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

The accused had raped six-year-old girl following which there had been massive outcry in the state.

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

Outlook Business Team / The alleged insider trading predates to early this year when Adar Poonawalla had publicly disclosed his intent to acquire a controlling stake in the erstwhile Magma Fincorp, now Poonawalla Fincorp.

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new defence office complexes are going to make the working of our security forces more convenient.

Advertisement