Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Virender Sehwag Starts New Innings in NFTs ; Dogecoin Rises Over 6%

Associated Press has announced to launch non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin rise 0.58 per cent, while Dogecoin was up by 6.13 per cent in the last 24 hours.

2022-01-11T20:39:04+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 8:39 pm

Former Indian cricketer and explosive batsman Virender Sehwag has joined the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon. He has signed up with NFT platform Rario -- the world's first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform that enables fans to buy and trade NFTs not only of cricketers but also international leagues.

"Virupanti in the Rario Cricket Metaverse. I am excited to announce that I have entered into an exclusive partnership with @rariohq. Tell me about your favourite Viru Moment. #SehwagWithRario, " Sehwag tweeted. 

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed $1.95 trillion and was down by 0.01 per cent over the last day. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.58 per cent and was trading at $41,817.24 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 40.55 per cent, up by 0.16 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Ethereum's (ETH) price was up by 0.07 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $3,110.29. Binance Coin (BNB) was in the green, up by 3.16 per cent; it was trading at $448.77. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) fell by 2.75 per cent to $135.34, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.72 per cent to $1.14.

 

Meme Coins  

Except for Dogecoin (DOGE) all other major meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have fallen in the last 24 hours. 

On January 11, Dogecoin's price was $0.1584, up by 6.13 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 2.59 per cent and was trading at $0.00002709. Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 2.73 per cent and was trading at $0.00000121, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.0298 and recorded a fall of 4.87 per cent.

 

Top Gainers And Losers 

SpongeBob Square (SPONGS) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2454.81 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000000006104 at 5:30 pm IST. On the other hand, ENV Finance (ENV) witnessed maximum loss, falling 98.58 per cent; it was trading at $0.0007001.

 

Latest Update 

The United States-based news agency Associated Press has announced to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace created by blockchain technology provider Xooa, "where collectors can purchase the news agency’s award-winning contemporary and historic photojournalism," says AP. 

Arabian Camels, an NFT community that is creating the Hollywood movie 'Antara' based on the life of ancient Arabian knight Antarah Ibn Shaddad, announced that it will launch its NFT on January 12, Economic Times reported. 

 

 

