Veteran Industrialist B K Birla Passes Away At 98

Birla was the chairman of Century Textiles and Industries and had been active in business since the age of 15.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 July 2019
Industrialist Basant Kumar Birla, the grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla, died in Mumbai on Wednesday, sources said.

Birla was the chairman of Century Textiles and Industries and had been active in business since the age of 15.

He was instrumental in a slew of business initiatives starting with his stint as the chairman of Kesoram Industries, they said.

Specifically, he tapped into opportunities in sectors like cement, cotton, shipping, tea, coffee, cardamom, chemicals and plywood, according to a profile available online.

Kumar Mangalam Birla's father Aditya Vikram Birla, who died in 1995, was his only son. 

(PTI)

