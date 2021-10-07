Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Valuation Conundrum II: The Role Nifty’s Composition Has To Play

In the second part of a three-part series to understand what’s supporting the high valuations in the Indian equity market, we analyse how the composition of the Nifty affects the overall performance.

Valuation Conundrum II: The Role Nifty’s Composition Has To Play
What’s supporting the high valuations in the Indian equity market | File Photo

Trending

Valuation Conundrum II: The Role Nifty’s Composition Has To Play
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T10:55:25+05:30
Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Rajiv Ranjan Singh

More stories from Rajiv Ranjan Singh
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 10:55 am

With the Indian stock market touching new highs every month, market practitioners who follow fundamental analysis before investing are confused. In this calendar year, 46 trading days witnessed new market highs but there has been no meaningful market correction (over 5%) despite high trailing price-earnings multiple and mediocre returns on equity.

However, fundamental valuation is just one piece of the market puzzle being followed by smart money. What are the other parts that solve the valuation conundrum for market participants? To begin with, the composition of the index is a key matrix that is keenly observed by market participants.

In India, there are two stock indices, the Nifty and the Sensex. The Nifty index is made of 50 stocks, while the Sensex has 30 stocks. To understand the performance of the stock market, a look at the index itself can be helpful.

Related Stories

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

In the past 15 years, the Nifty’s composition has changed drastically, and it has a huge bearing on the index valuation. In 2005-06, the bulk of the index value was coming from high capital intensive, high leveraged, old economy companies. Today, tangibles have taken a backseat and data-driven consumer-oriented financials and information technology companies with intangible assets like human resources and patented technologies are at the forefront in the index.

In 2005, the energy sector (with a weight of 25.1%) was the biggest component of the Nifty, while financials (with 14.7% weight) was the third largest. In 2021, both the sectors have exchanged their positions. Financials (with 37.7% weight) is now the biggest component, while energy (11.9%) is the third biggest component of the Nifty.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The valuation of the same index made with different compositions during two different time frames is not comparable. Each sector behaves differently as fundamental valuation parameters, such as return on equity (RoE), debt to equity, earning multiples and cash flow, vary hugely from one sector to another. So, any historical comparison of the Nifty on PE, RoE and other fundamental valuation parameters would not explain the reasons behind its phenomenal growth.

Speaking with Outlook Money, Ashutosh Bhargava, fund manager and head equity research, Nippon India Mutual Fund, says the index performance could not be properly explained if you ignore the composition.

“For better understanding of the market valuation and the resultant index performance, you need to take into account the composition effect of Nifty as sectoral mix can materially alter index valuations,” adds Bhargava.

Bhargava has a point as sectors such as energy, capital goods and infrastructure that used to have high index weightage in 2005 were all into cyclical businesses. Even financials, mostly public sector banks and to some extent private banks like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, were majorly deriving value through corporate lending.

But now the bulk of the market value for financials is not coming from the cyclical business of lending but from non-lending businesses like insurance, mutual funds and credit cards. Even the asset profile (loan book) of banks is now more retail oriented which is less cyclical in nature. Thus, financials, which is a big part of Nifty, is getting higher earnings multiples, lifting the index in return.

Reliance Industries is another example where the cyclical petrochemical business has taken a backseat and consumer-oriented business of telecom and retail is deriving major value for the stock price. The share has gone up almost four times in the last five years.

So, are equities poised for a fall after such a stunning upmove? Maybe not, because equities are not as expensive when compared with the bond yields. In the US, 10-year bonds are yielding 1.5-1.55 per cent annually, while in India 10-year G-secs (government securities) are giving 6.3 per cent yield. On the other hand, the Nifty has moved up over 51 per cent in the last one year and over 11 per cent in the last three months (one quarter). Thus, low return provided by fixed-income instruments is also maintaining buoyancy in the equity markets, globally.

But how long will the party go on? Understandably, till the time other asset classes start giving meaningful returns to investors. “The opportunity cost of putting money into equities is favourable with a low risk-free rate in developed economies but once the risk-free rate or discount rate starts moving up, both on fundamental and flow basis, equities may become less attractive,” Bhargava said.

Tags

Rajiv Ranjan Singh New Delhi Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Reliance Industries Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

P&G Appoints Sundar Raman As Global CEO Of Fabric And Home Care Division

P&G Appoints Sundar Raman As Global CEO Of Fabric And Home Care Division

PLI Scheme: Extend It To Tyres, Steel Sector For Enhancing Global Value Chain, Says PHDCCI President

IBSFINtech Raises $ 1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding To Boost Global Growth

Rupee Rises 22 Paise To 74.76 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Fuel Prices Rise Again. How Does It Affect Your Finances?

Reliance Retail To Run 7-Eleven Convenience Stores In India

2 Mistakes That Can Land You In Credit Card Debt

Tax Evasion Vs Tax Planning: What Does The Pandora Papers Tell Us

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Business

Srei Moves Bombay HC Against RBI On Overruling Boards Of Two Group Cos

Srei Moves Bombay HC Against RBI On Overruling Boards Of Two Group Cos

Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters

Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 4,445 Crore Project For Setting Up Major Textile Parks

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 4,445 Crore Project For Setting Up Major Textile Parks

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What Did The Forensic Team Get From The Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What Did The Forensic Team Get From The Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. The fingerprints too had been erased by the fire. A broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans and some metal scrap were among the things that they recovered.

Two Teachers Gunned Down In J&K As Targeted Attacks On Civilians Continue

Two Teachers Gunned Down In J&K As Targeted Attacks On Civilians Continue

Naseer Ganai / The wounded teachers were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared brought dead on arrival. The latest incident happened a day after three civilians were killed in Srinagar and Bandipora.

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

Koushik Paul / With 10 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings face a tall task to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement