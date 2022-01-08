Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

US employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply to 3.9 per cent.

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

Trending

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T12:56:49+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 12:56 pm

Washington, Jan 7 (AP) US employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce.

At the same time, Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department showed that the nation's unemployment rate fell from 4.2 per cent to a healthy 3.9 per cent, evidence that many more people found jobs last month. Indeed, despite the slight hiring gain reported by businesses, 651,000 more people said they were employed in December compared with November.

Wages also rose sharply, a sign that companies are competing fiercely to fill their open jobs. A record-high wave of quitting, as many workers seek better jobs, is also fueling pay raises.

Overall, the report pointed to a still-solid job market. Consumer spending and business purchases of machinery and equipment likely propelled the economy to a robust annual growth rate of roughly 7 per cent in the final three months of 2021. Americans' confidence in the economy rose slightly in December, according to the Conference Board, suggesting that spending probably remained healthy through year's end.

The data for the jobs report reflects the state of the economy in early December, before the spike in COVID infections began to disrupt the economy later last month. Omicron has sickened millions of Americans, forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights, reduced traffic at restaurants and bars, and caused some major school systems to close, potentially keeping some parents at home with children and unable to work.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The aftermath of the pandemic has made the government's survey of company payrolls more volatile, with one month's data often followed by a sharply different trend a month or two later. On Friday, for example, November's job gain of 210,000 was revised up to 249,000, and October's gain, originally reported at 531,000, was upgraded to a strong 648,000.

The economy has also shown resilience in the face of surging inflation, the prospect of higher loan rates and the spread of the omicron variant. Most businesses report steady demand from their customers despite chronic supply shortages.

Even with December's modest gain, 2021 was one of the best years for American workers in decades, though one that followed 2020, the job market's worst year since records began in 1939, a consequence of the pandemic recession. Companies posted a record number of open jobs last year and offered sharply higher pay to try to find and keep workers. Americans responded by quitting jobs in droves, mainly for better pay at other employers.

Economists have cautioned that job growth may slow in January and possibly February because of the spike in new omicron infections, which have forced millions of newly infected workers to stay home and quarantine, disrupting employers ranging from ski resorts to airlines to hospitals.

Alaska Airlines said it's cutting 10% of its flights in January because of an “unprecedented” number of employees calling in sick. But because omicron is less virulent than previous COVID-19 variants and few states or localities have moved to limit business operations, economists say they believe its economic impact will be short-lived.

Still, Andrew Hunter, an economist at Capital Economics, a forecasting firm, calculates that up to 5 million people — roughly 2% of America's workforce — could be stuck at home with COVID over the next week or so. Workers without sick leave who miss a paycheck are classified by the government as jobless. Any such trend could sharply lower job gains in the employment report for January, to be released next month.

Omicron will also likely weigh on jobs at restaurants and bars. The number of Americans willing to eat at restaurants started to slip in late December, according to the reservations website OpenTable. Restaurant traffic was nearly at pre-pandemic levels for much of November but had fallen nearly 25% below those levels by Dec. 30, based on a weekly average of OpenTable data.

Other measures of the economy have mostly reflected a resilient economy. A survey of manufacturing purchasing managers found that factory output grew at a healthy pace in December, if slower than in previous months. Hiring also picked up. Auto dealers report that demand for new cars is still strong, with sales held back by semiconductor chip shortages that have hobbled auto production.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Invests In Investment Platform Groww

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Invests In Investment Platform Groww

How Kazakhstan Crisis Is Impacting Crypto Mining

Oberoi Realty Q3 Sales Bookings Jump 2-Fold To Rs 1,965 Crore

Breaking The Intergenerational Malnutrition Cycle By Starting Young

Hero MotoCorp Appoints Arun Jaura as CTO; Chief Compliance Officer Neerja Sharma Resigns

DLF Launches Luxury Housing Project In Delhi Comprising 913 Flats; Starting Price Rs 3 Crore

Biden's Economic Challenge: Finding Workers And Goods

Amansa Holdings Sells Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Worth Rs 351 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Business

USFDA Rejects Biocon, Viatris Application For Insulin Aspart

USFDA Rejects Biocon, Viatris Application For Insulin Aspart

CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Abuse of Dominant Position

CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Abuse of Dominant Position

Indian Economy To Grow 9.2 per cent In FY22, Fastest In World

Indian Economy To Grow 9.2 per cent In FY22, Fastest In World

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari

Read More from Outlook

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, they have to entertain a bored public on the internet. Something that is playing out in UP.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Koushik Paul / Australia's Steve Smith became the sixth batter to cross 3000 runs in Ashes history. Greats like Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower are ahead of him.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement