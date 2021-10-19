Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Trending

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T10:37:31+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 10:37 am

A bankruptcy court in New York has dismissed a petition by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his associates, seeking dismissal of fraud allegations against them.

The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations — Firestar Diamond, Fantasy Inc and A Jaffe — indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Levin had also sought a minimum compensation of $15 million for the “harm” suffered by the debtors of Modi and his associates Mihir Bhansali and Ajay Gandhi.

Related Stories

Is Revival In Sight?

Denies motion to dismiss

Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Court Judge Sean H Lane issued the order last Friday, in a major blow to the Indian fugitive and his accomplices.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

“SDNY Bankruptcy Court Judge Lane in a clear decision denied defendants Modi, Bansali and Gandhi’s motions to dismiss US Trustee Richard Levin’s amended complaint in the adversary proceeding arising out of Modi’s initial Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, alleging fraud, breach of fiduciary duties, RICO and related state law claims,” said attorney Ravi Batra.

Extensive international fraud

Explaining the 60-page order, Batra said Modi ploughed his profits back into his own company as additional sales to falsely raise the stock price by setting up a scheme to defraud Punjab National Bank and others of over $1 billion.

“To get the ill-gotten funds by bank fraud out of his companies, he engaged in a separate fraud to hide those withdrawals for personal benefit as if they were ordinary business transactions,” Batra said.

According to the court order, Levin’s petition sought to recover damages for harm inflicted by Modi and his two accomplishes on the debtors and their estates as a result of his six-year extensive international fraud, money laundering and embezzlement scheme.

Defraud banks

The order said, from early 2011 to early 2018, Modi and his associates orchestrated and carried out a scheme to “obtain loans, credits, or other funds under false pretenses and without collateral” from numerous banks, including the PNB.

The bank fraud involved the use of letters of undertaking (LoUs), a financial instrument unique to India, designed to facilitate efficient import transactions. Modi and the co-conspirators sought to artificially inflate the import volumes of Modi’s India-based companies with sham transactions to obtain more LoU funding, it alleged.

Shell companies

To carry out this scheme, Modi and his co-conspirators used a web of shell companies known as “shadow entities” based in Hong Kong and Dubai that posed as legitimate businesses to create fake import transactions and launder the proceeds, it said.

The PNB and the other defrauded banks are reported to have lost in excess of $1 billion as a result of the fraud, the judge wrote in his order.

In his petition, Levin listed examples of how Modi, Bhansali and Gandhi directly benefited from fraudulently issued LoUs and were involved in circular transactions until early 2013, when the debtors no longer directly participated in import and export transactions underlying LoU issuances and instead received proceeds indirectly through the “shadow entities”.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team nirav modi Financial Fraud Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Touches Nearly 400 Points To Soar past 62,000-Mark, Nifty Opens At Fresh Record

Sensex Touches Nearly 400 Points To Soar past 62,000-Mark, Nifty Opens At Fresh Record

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Tata AIG Announces Launch Of RPAS Insurance And Distribution Collaboration With TropoGo

Tata Motors Launched ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know

Time Is Right For India To Embark On New Trajectory Of Sustainable Growth: RBI Article

RBI Fines Standard Chartered Rs 1.95 Crore, SBI Rs 1 Crore For Not Complying With Cyber Security Regulations

Monte Dobson Appointed As New ExxonMobil India CEO

More Than Rs 800 Cr Received In Dividend Tranches From CPSEs: DIPAM Secretary

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Business

Rupee Slips 9 Paise At 73.75 Against Dollar After Dussehra Break

Rupee Slips 9 Paise At 73.75 Against Dollar After Dussehra Break

Fitch Says SEBI's Recent Changes Would Make RPTs More Transparent And Ease Delisting Process

Fitch Says SEBI's Recent Changes Would Make RPTs More Transparent And Ease Delisting Process

UltraTech Registers 14.4 Per Cent Rise In Revenues As Infra Activity Picks Up

UltraTech Registers 14.4 Per Cent Rise In Revenues As Infra Activity Picks Up

PNB Housing Finance Shares Fall 5 Per Cent, Hit Lower Circuit

PNB Housing Finance Shares Fall 5 Per Cent, Hit Lower Circuit

Read More from Outlook

Kerala Opens Idamalayar, Pampa Dams As Water Level Reaches Close To Danger Mark

Kerala Opens Idamalayar, Pampa Dams As Water Level Reaches Close To Danger Mark

Outlook Web Desk / Even though rains subsided in several parts of Kerala on Monday, after receiving heavy downpour last week, more rains are expected from Wednesday.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Police Arrest Four More Accused Including BJP Worker

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Police Arrest Four More Accused Including BJP Worker

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra along with others accused in the case were sent into judicial custody from police custody on Monday.

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PTI / PCB chairman Ramiz Raja personally met BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meet in Dubai recently.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Advertisement