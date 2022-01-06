Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
UK Advertising Watchdog Bans Crypto Ads; Govt Of India Closely Watching This Space In India

Two crypto advertisements have been banned by the UK advertising watchdog. Meanwhile, the RBI governor expressed concerns regarding the growing crypto hype. Indian advertising watchdog may take measures soon.

2022-01-06T19:08:06+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 7:08 pm

The United Kingdom’s advertising watchdog, Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has recently banned two crypto advertisements belonging to the crypto exchange, Crypto.com for misleading consumers. These ads were posted on Love Balls app and Daily Mail app on September 1, 2021, and July 30, 2021, respectively.  

The ad published in the Daily Mail app, said, "Buy bitcoin with credit card instantly." The other ad posted in July 2021 in the Love Balls app, stated, "Earn up to 3.5 per cent p.a.," though the rate on the fine print increased to 8.5 per cent. 

ASA claimed that both these ads failed to highlight the various risks associated with an unregulated asset such as crypto. Moreover, it was also misleading investors as it claimed that they could earn up to ‘8.5 per cent' interest on such investments where the basis for calculating such return was not made clear in the advertisement. Coingape.com reported that those two advertisements were in-app type ads, thus people who have searched for crypto or similar keywords online would get to see these ads.  

On the backdrop of such incidence in the UK, India’s advertising watchdog, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), and the Ministry of Finance are also closely monitoring the situation and may take preventive actions soon. Meanwhile, ‘CoinDcx’ has spent more than Rs 40 Crore for running its crypto advertisements during ICC T20 World Cup, reported The Economic Times. Also, notable celebrities were roped in by various crypto exchanges for their brand ambassadors and advertisement leads. CoinDcx had purchased about 10 hours’ worth of advertisement time and that included about 50 advertisements per T20 match, ET quoted TAM Media research report. 

“The ASCI is in active discussion with the government and other experts on crypto guidelines and seeks to resolve issues that concern consumer interest,” ET quoted Manisha Kapoor, General Secretary, ASCI. 

The Reserve Bank Of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, has too expressed his fear about the glooming cryptocurrency problem

Even mutual funds are not allowed to rope in celebrities for their advertisements. Overall a lot of speculation is going on regarding the upcoming crypto bill which is to be presented in the February 2022 Budget session of Parliament; meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the minds of crypto enthusiasts and investors.

crypto currency, bitcoin, digital currency Cryptocurrency Business Crypto
