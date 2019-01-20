﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Two PNB Officials Sacked For 'Procedural Lapses' In Nirav Modi Fraud Case

Two PNB Officials Sacked For 'Procedural Lapses' In Nirav Modi Fraud Case

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB of about Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2019
Two PNB Officials Sacked For 'Procedural Lapses' In Nirav Modi Fraud Case
File Photo
Two PNB Officials Sacked For 'Procedural Lapses' In Nirav Modi Fraud Case
outlookindia.com
2019-01-20T14:34:07+0530
Also Read

For their alleged failure in exercising proper control over the functioning of the bank, the government has sacked two executive directors of Nirav Modi scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Their services were terminated from January 18, as per the Finance Ministry notification.

The central government has removed K V Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan from the office of Executive Director (ED) of PNB with immediate effect, it said.

It is alleged that there were procedural lapses on part of both the EDs as they fail to take cognisance of the Reserve Bank of India advice of linking SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) with Core Banking Solution (CBS) system of the bank.

The circular was issued in 2016. Some banks implemented the directive, while some did not, including PNB.

Rao was to retire this month, while Sharan was to superannuate in May this year.

In August last year, the government dismissed Allahabad Bank's Usha Ananathasubramanian in connection with country's biggest bank fraud allegedly carried out by Nirav Modi and associates at PNB. She was MD and CEO of PNB before moving to Allahabad Bank.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB of about Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking. A Mumbai branch of PNB had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Modi since March 2011.

The total number of LoUs issued to the companies of Nirav Modi, his relatives and the Nirav Modi Group are 1,213, and to Mehul Choksi, his relatives and the Gitanjali Group are 377.

The CBI has already filed chargesheet in this case. The chargesheet has mentioned names of many employees and top management, including former MD and EDs of the bank.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nirav Modi Mehul Choksi Delhi PNB scam Scams/Frauds/Rackets Corruption Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress MLA Gifts Mercedes-Benz To Former CM Siddaramaiah
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters