Twitter Hails Nike After It Unveils Plus-Size Mannequins In London

Nike has installed plus-size and para-sports mannequins in its flagship store in London.

Nike's London flagship store unveiled its new women's floor after undergoing renovations last week and social media is all praise for their efforts.

The company first launched its plus size range in 2017 which offers sizes up to 3X.

Nike, in its press release, said, "To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroots athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space."

The initiative has received a positive response across social media platforms

A Twitter user said, "Thank you Nike. In London and feeling right at home".

Another said, "EMPOWERING: Nike debuts pluz-size and para-sports mannequins at its London's Oxford store in order to show that fitness doesn't come in just one size."

Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered.

OMFG!!! Nike for the slay!!! This Mannequin is stacked!

For example...Nike in Oxford Circus have now opened a new women's space and for the first time, have a plus sized mannequin modelling sports gear #Diversity&Inclusion

@nikesportswear @nike got it right!! This mannequin look just like me and you!!

Thank you for displaying real bodies in workout gear! Just because we are curvy doesn't mean we are lazy! .#curvy #nike…

"With the incredible momentum in women's sport right now, the redesigned space is just another demonstration of Nike's commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete," says Sarah Hannah, Nike's general manager and vice president for women in Europe, as quoted by CNN.

Nike is not the first brand to go beyond the stereotypes of beauty standards. In fact, 'Misguided', a fashion brand, too, displayed a diverse range of mannequins showcasing varying ethnicities, skin conditions, stretch marks and vitiligo.

However, in December 2018, Victoria Secret, a women's lingerie and beauty product brand, received severe flak for glorifying flawless bodies and stereotypical beauty. Women, in protest of the same, took to the streets of London and demanded diversity for all brands.