TVS Partners With Tata Power For Setting Up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across India

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motors announced a partnership with Tata Power aimed at setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) in the country along with solar power technologies at TVS motor locations.

The idea is to create a large dedicated charging infrastructure for two-wheelers in the country. It would strive to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers.

Tata Powers stated in the press release that the partnership would enable customers of TVS iQube Electric to access Tata Power's charging outlets via the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app throughout the country. TVS' electric scooter is presently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

The two companies would also be exploring opportunities for using solar energy to power select TVS Motor locations, the statement said.

"The company’s MoU with Tata Power is in line with its commitment to expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric in over 25 cities within the next few months," the press statement read.

Tata Power has an expansive network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India, the release informed.