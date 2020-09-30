Trifo: The Nimble Vacuum Cleaner Is Here

Trifo is a solid and smart machine which cleans each and every part of your house. Based on AI home robot company, Trifo launches Home Surveillance Robot Cleaner with powerful suction capability. The series comes with a water tank and ten mopping pads, allowing users to mop the floor while sweeping.

Loaded with patented TIRVS (Trifo Intelligent Robotics Vision System) technology, Trifo Max series has smart learning abilities. Its advanced AI-powered surveillance system can decide the most efficient cleaning route while detecting and maneuvering around small obstacles such as toys, cables and jewelry. The robot uses its camera to map out different rooms at home and cleans them efficiently.

"Trifo is dedicated to creating home robots that help people achieve a better balance of family, work and personal life. Apart from its powerful cleaning capability and advanced vision navigation system, the Max series is a security device that can detect movement and sound, thereby keeping homes clean and safe," said Zhe Zhang, Founder and CEO of Trifo.

Through the Wi-Fi enabled Trifo Home App, Max and Max Pet can communicate with the users whether they are at home or away. The app gives real-time access to all of the different features and functions for cleaning while providing a new level of human-robot interaction from the camera.

Features and Specifications

• Robot Vacuum and Security System in One

Supported by the AI-powered surveillance system, the Max series can function as a security robot guarding home while the user is away. The family can set up alert notifications to trigger automatic video recording or have a real-time inspection of a possible break-in by switching on the camera. Max can watch the house even while charging, as its charging port is at the back connecting to the charging station.

• Powerful Cleaning

Max has an optimized vacuum fan that creates 3,000 Pa of suction. Its larger main brush and six-claw side brush reach deep into corners, while its larger dustbin and a washable primary filter are easy to maintain. MaxPet has 4,000 Pa of suction to cope with pet hair and bigger dirt particles.

• Advanced Intelligent Vision

The Max series runs on TIRVS (Trifo Intelligent Robotics Vision System)—a combination of proprietary algorithms and the latest deep sensing, perception and decision-making technology. This patented feature ensures the robot always knows where it is, decides the most efficient cleaning route, avoids obstacles and creates a map of its path to repeat later cleaning trips.

• Trifo Home App

Users can program it remotely to schedule cleaning, whether they're home or not. Family members can see where Max or Max Pet has cleaned, through the map it has built, as it works. The app is available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

• Innovative Human-Robot Interaction

The Max series is Alexa-enabled and the family at home can control it using voice commands, such as, "Alexa, turn on Trifo."When out of the house, the user can speak and listen to other family members, pets, or even intruders using Max's speaker and mic through the Trifo Home App.

