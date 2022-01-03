Toyota Kirloskar Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

For 2021, the automaker reported wholesales of 1,30,768 units in the domestic market, up 72 per cent from 76,111 units in 2020.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 5:42 pm

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said its sales rose 45 per cent to 10,832 units in December 2021.

The company had sold 7,487 units in the domestic market in December 2020.

For 2021, the automaker reported wholesales of 1,30,768 units in the domestic market, up 72 per cent from 76,111 units in 2020.

"The latter half of the year saw demand picking up and the same can be attributed to factors aiding pent-up demand initially, and further fuelled by demand due to festive season. Currently the surge in demand, though, is sustaining on its own," TKM Associate General Manager(AGM) (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.

The company is witnessing demand trends gravitating back to pre-Covid times and the same is reiterated by the fact that in December, the automaker registered the highest customer orders for the entire year, he added.

"The same has been contributed by all the models across our portfolio. Looking at model wise growth of our product line-up for the year, the Crysta and the Fortuner continue to dominate their respective segments and more so after we launched the Legender, which has received a tremendous response from our customers," Sigamani stated.

The Toyota Vellfire that defines sustainable luxury and indulgence for Indian customers, has also marked its presence in the Indian market and is doing extremely well, he added.

"Looking forward in 2022, our aim is to expand our footprints with a special focus on Tier 2 & 3 markets. Growth for TKM is not just defined in terms of sales numbers but with an enhanced product portfolio, we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond," Sigamani concluded.

Press Trust of India
