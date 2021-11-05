Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Top 5 Corporate Thrillers On OTT Platforms You Must Watch

'The Morning Show’ is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Trending

2021-11-05T11:44:02+05:30
Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 11:44 am

This extended weekend with festival holidays could be the perfect excuse to binge on some delectable corporate thrillers on your favourite OTT platforms.

Here are 5 interesting web series that are worth watching this weekend:

1. The Morning Show on Apple TV 

Number of seasons available: 2

Actors: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley and others.

Description: ‘The Morning Show’ is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace. It explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help Americans wake up in the morning.

2. McMafia on Amazon Prime

Number of seasons available: 1

Actors: James Norton, David Strathairn, Juliet Rylance, Merab Ninidze, Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, David Dencik, Oshri Cohen and others.

Description: The series is inspired by journalist Misha Glenny's non-fiction book McMafia: Seriously Organised Crime, published in 2008. The series took a few stories from Glenny's book, which documents various mafia organisations thriving around the world today. 

3. The Succession on Hotstar

Number of seasons available: 3

Actors: Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and others.

Description: The series centers on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

4. Monarca on Netflix 

Number of seasons available: 2

Actors: Irene Azuela, Juan Manuel Bernal, Osvaldo Benavides, Rosa María Bianchi and others.

Description: After 20 years, Ana Maria returns to Mexico and vies for control of her family’s tequila empire as it threatens to crumble under corruption and secrets. The plot revolves around a billionaire tequila magnate and his family in the corrupt world of Mexico's business elites riddled with scandal and violence.

5. Ozark on Netflix 

Numbers of seasons available: 3

Actors: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner and others.

Description: After a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong, financial advisor Martin "Marty" Byrde proposes to make amends by offering to set up 

